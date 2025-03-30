2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Warm Up Result
Full results from Warm Up at the 2025 Portuguese World Superbike round.
Nicolo Bulega was fastest in morning Warm Up ahead of the Superpole Race at the 2025 Portuguese World Superbike round.
The Italian was the only rider to lap in the 1:39s, and was almost half-a-second clear of Danilo Petrucci in second place, while Alvaro Bautista rounded out the top-three.
Race 1 winner Toprak Razgatlioglu was fourth-fastest, 0.525 seconds behind Bulega.
Full lap times from WorldSBK Warm Up at Portimao are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Warm Up
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.968
|2
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.431
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.471
|4
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:40.493
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.512
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:40.636
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.686
|8
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.704
|9
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:40.727
|10
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.757
|11
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.793
|12
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.828
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.882
|14
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:40.913
|15
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.154
|16
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:41.252
|17
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:41.373
|18
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:41.550
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:41.776
|20
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:41.888
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:42.266
|22
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:42.851
|23
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:45.460