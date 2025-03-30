2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Warm Up Result

Full results from Warm Up at the 2025 Portuguese World Superbike round.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega was fastest in morning Warm Up ahead of the Superpole Race at the 2025 Portuguese World Superbike round.

The Italian was the only rider to lap in the 1:39s, and was almost half-a-second clear of Danilo Petrucci in second place, while Alvaro Bautista rounded out the top-three.

Race 1 winner Toprak Razgatlioglu was fourth-fastest, 0.525 seconds behind Bulega.

Full lap times from WorldSBK Warm Up at Portimao are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Warm Up

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.968
2Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.431
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.471
4Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:40.493
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:40.512
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:40.636
7Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.686
8Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.704
9Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:40.727
10Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:40.757
11Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.793
12Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.828
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:40.882
14Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:40.913
15Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.154
16Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:41.252
17Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:41.373
18Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:41.550
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:41.776
20Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:41.888
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:42.266
22Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:42.851
23Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:45.460
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

