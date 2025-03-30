2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Warm Up Result

Nicolo Bulega was fastest in morning Warm Up ahead of the Superpole Race at the 2025 Portuguese World Superbike round.

The Italian was the only rider to lap in the 1:39s, and was almost half-a-second clear of Danilo Petrucci in second place, while Alvaro Bautista rounded out the top-three.

Race 1 winner Toprak Razgatlioglu was fourth-fastest, 0.525 seconds behind Bulega.

