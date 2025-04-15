Ducati’s year? Toprak Razgatlioglu: “They started having problems”

Toprak Razgatlioglu: "If this is our potential, it’s because of the rules"

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak Razgatlioglu feared “Ducati’s year” after a dreadful Saturday in Assen before his luck changed.

BMW’s Razgatlioglu was four seconds behind his title rival Nicolo Bulega of Ducati, who won Race 1 in the World Superbike Championship round in the Netherlands.

“This is Ducati’s year,” the reigning champion bemoaned.

“Their package is good, the rules are good for them.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu: "It's because of the rules"

A day later, everything changed when Razgatlioglu stormed to Superpole victory in wet conditions while Bulega suffered mechanical issues.

Although Razgatlioglu was a drab eighth in Race 2 on Sunday, Bulega’s Ducati stopped again.

Ducati’s woes forced Razgatlioglu to rethink his “Ducati’s year” prediction.

“I remember that well,” he told GPOne.

“When I said that, Ducati started having problems.

“This is a sport where mechanics matter, and I feel really bad when a bike stops.

“It happened to Nicolo, like me at Phillip Island.”

Bulega sits top of the WorldSBK standings after a quarter of the season. Razgatlioglu is second, 19 points behind.

“Bulega was really great, he could have won Race 2,” the defending champion whose WorldSBK future is in question admitted.

“I just tried to do my best. I have nothing to say to my team. If this is our potential, it’s because of the rules.

“This is all I can do with the current rules. If they change the rules, I think something might change for us too.

“The feeling is completely different to a year ago.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR News
3m ago
NASCAR eyeing $15 million from new title sponsorship deal
Xfinity start
MotoGP News
22m ago
MotoGP tyre pressure penalties “kill any hopes of surprise results”
Vinales, Marc Marquez, Bagnaia, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
WSBK News
25m ago
Nicolo Bulega: “We lost too much; I wasn’t thinking about Toprak Razgatlioglu”
Nicolo Bulega
WSBK News
35m ago
Ducati’s year? Toprak Razgatlioglu: “They started having problems”
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1 News
39m ago
Ferrari’s F1 2025 car vow is good news for Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton scored his best Grand Prix finish yet for Ferrari

More News

IndyCar News
45m ago
IndyCar has “no imminent” plans for independent officiating
Long Beach race start
F1 News
1h ago
Ralf Schumacher tips deadline for Max Verstappen to “definitely leave” Red Bull
Ralf Schumacher
F1 News
1h ago
Revealed: George Russell’s huge salary in new Mercedes F1 deal
George Russell
FE News
1h ago
Long-time Jaguar Formula E boss to leave team at end of the season
Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal James Barclay
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin Qatar MotoGP crash was “the worst scene of my life”
Jorge Martin