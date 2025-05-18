“Bad luck” costs Toprak Razgatlioglu in Czech WorldSBK Race 2: “The bike cut twice”

BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu says his bike “cut twice” on the final lap of Czech WorldSBK Race 2 in which he lost out to Nicolo Bulega on the run to the line.

Razgatlioglu trailed Bulega at the start but was able to pass at around half-distance.

In Race 1, Razgatlioglu had been able to open a gap of over six seconds in the second half of the race, but this time Bulega stayed much closer and the gap never exceeded a second.

A late push from Bulega brought him back to the rear wheel of Razgatlioglu, finally being able to out-drag him to the line on the final lap.

Razgatlioglu said this was “bad luck” because of a technical problem he encountered at the end of the race.

“For me, it was bad luck, because I was pushing so hard on every lap,” Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com after Race 2 at Most.

“I put in a really big effort. On the last lap, at the last corner, I don’t understand why, but on the straight, the bike cut twice.

“I lost P1. I’m really angry about this.

“Normally, the Ducati always passed me after the chequered flag. Maybe it was fuel or electronics, but I’m just waiting for an answer from the team.

“This is not good because every lap, I was pushing, and just on the last lap and straight, I lost P1. I’m not happy.”

Speaking about the battle with Bulega, Razgatlioglu said that the strength of the Ducati in the straights meant he had to try a “different strategy” to get past Bulega.

“Normally, the Ducati is very strong at the last corner and on the straight,” he said.

“It wasn’t possible to attack at turn one. I tried a different strategy.

“At the start of the race, I just followed Nicolo and rode normally, looking after the rear tyre.

“After, I felt I was ready to ride alone, and I passed him.”

Razgatlioglu added that he began struggling for rear grip at the end of the race.

“In the race, normally I could keep a strong pace but, at the end of the race, I started spinning.

“I lost a lot on the straight because the Ducati was so strong. Every lap, the gap got closer.

“On the last lap, I don’t understand this technical problem, and I lost P1.”

Razgatlioglu’s World Superbike points deficit to Bulega grew to 31 points as a result of that last lap pass, meaning the reigning champion reduced the Ducati rider’s lead by only three points over the course of the three races at Most.