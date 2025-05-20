Nicola Bulega to Aprilia in MotoGP? He predicts Jorge Martin replacement

Nicola Bulega has been linked with a future MotoGP move as a part of his latest Ducati contract talks.

The World Superbike Championship leader is in negotiations because his current deal with Ducati expires at the end of this season.

But Aprilia were raised as an alternative destination due to the uncertainty in the rider market.

MotoGP champion’s Jorge Martin’s hint that he could quit Aprilia in 2026 potentially leaves an unexpected factory seat vacant.

Amid the debate about who Aprilia could sign instead - if they fail to keep hold of the contracted Martin - Bulega was asked about the free bike.

“They haven’t called me,” Bulega told GPOne during the WorldSBK Most round.

“I am now focused on World Superbikes although it is clear that MotoGP is the dream of every rider.

“I don’t hide the fact that I would like it, but Aprilia is an official team and therefore must aim to score great results.

“And then I remain of the idea that the right year for me to go to MotoGP would be 2027, and not next year, when everything would the same and I would need at least two years to do the first apprenticeship.”

Nicola Bulega predicts Jorge Martin replacement

In 2027, MotoGP’s official tyre supplier will change to Pirelli, which WorldSBK already uses.

That means that Bulega or Toprak Razgatlioglu, who is also heavily linked to a MotoGP switch, could enter with an advantage of how to ride with Pirelli tyres.

Bulega predicted a fellow Italian would inherit Martin’s seat at Aprilia.

“Who will go to Aprilia? For me, Enea Bastianini,” he claimed.

Bastianini lost his factory Ducati seat this year to Marc Marquez.

He joined Tech3 KTM but has never got to grips with his new bike, unlike teammate Maverick Vinales.

The vacancy at Aprilia - Italy’s other major manufacturer - might naturally entice Bastianini.

Bastianini is also admired by Pramac Yamaha.

However, Aprilia might not need to look elsewhere.

Despite the suggestions about Martin’s exit, he remains under contract in 2026. There are suggestions he will give Aprilia six races, after his comeback from injury, to prove their worth.

Bulega, meanwhile, is left likely to re-sign with Ducati in WorldSBK.

He said before Most: “I want to stay focused on World Superbike because now I’m racing here and our goal is to try to win the championship this year and next year, and then we will see.”

Bulega won Race 2 in the Czech Republic on Sunday after rival Razgatlioglu got the better of him on Saturday.