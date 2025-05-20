Yamaha speak out about Toprak Razgatlioglu MotoGP rumours

Yamaha boss Massimo Meregalli says it is “premature” to be discussing the possibility of double World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu coming to MotoGP in 2026.

Toprak Razgatlioglu has become a central figure in the 2026 rider market, as various reports have emerged in recent weeks of potential pathways into the premier class for the Turkish rider.

He has been linked with a move to the factory Honda team as well as to Yamaha at the Pramac satellite squad.

Razgatlioglu’s manager had reportedly set a deadline for Yamaha to make a decision on signing his rider, which has now passed without anything having happened.

Yamaha has a seat on the grid available for 2026, with Jack Miller under contract only for this year.

Yamaha respond to Toprak Razgatlioglu rumour

However, Yamaha managing director Paolo Pavesio has said the brand wants to give Miller and team-mate Miguel Oliveira more time in 2025 to show what they are capable of.

In an interview with the Spanish language version of Motorsport.com, Meregalli touched on the Razgatlioglu rumours.

“Toprak’s ability to do what he does is incredible,” he began.

“But it’s premature to say what he’ll end up doing. In the past, he was a Yamaha rider, so we know him perfectly.

“Also, when he did tests for us, he did well. He only managed a few laps because of the weather, but I think he can ride a MotoGP bike.”

Razgatlioglu won his first World Superbike title with Yamaha in 2021 and twice tested its MotoGP machinery.

His last test came at Jerez in 2023, with Yamaha top brass in attendance as it floated the idea of him coming to its factory team in 2024.

However, Yamaha ultimately decided against this, while Razgatlioglu later revealed that he wasn’t happy with how the test was conducted and felt like not taking part in the second day of it as the bike wasn’t being adjusted for him.

Razgatlioglu is currently second in the World Superbike standings with BMW, 31 points back from championship leader Nicolo Bulega.

The Turkish rider won two races at the recent Czech round of the series, but was narrowly beaten in the second feature race on the run to the line by Bulega to deny Razgatlioglu a hat-trick.