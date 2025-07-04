Sam Lowes makes WorldSBK future commitment with new two-year deal

Sam Lowes has re-signed with the Marc VDS team to continue in WorldSBK for two more seasons.

Sam Lowes, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Sam Lowes has committed his WorldSBK future to Marc VDS with the signing of a new two-year contract.

Lowes’ new deal will keep him with the Belgian squad, which he initially joined in 2020 in the Moto2 World Championship, until the end of 2027.

The British rider has shown a substantial step forwards in terms of performance this year, his second in World Superbike, taking a pole position in Assen and a maiden podium also at the Dutch track.

He currently sits sixth in the 2025 riders’ standings and as the second-placed satellite Ducati rider behind third-overall Danilo Petrucci.

“I’m extremely happy and excited to announce this new two-year deal with the Marc VDS Racing Team,” said Sam Lowes.

“I want to say a big thank you to Marc van der Straten for the continued belief and support that he has given me over such a long period of time.

“I’m very grateful to have [the team’s] full support and trust, and it’s a privilege to ride for this great team.

“I want to use the remainder of this year to make a big step and hit the ground running next year. I’m really excited by the project, excited for the new bike next season, and I’m sure we will be ready to fight for victories.

“I’m motivated and determined to succeed, so a big thank you to the whole team, all the sponsors and everyone for having my back and supporting me.”

Marc van der Straten, Marc VDS team owner, added: “I’m so pleased that our long-standing relationship with Sam [Lowes] will continue in 2026 and 2027.

“Over the years together we have built a strong foundation and great trust, and I believe in Sam’s ability to bring our WorldSBK team to the top.

“After a difficult debut season in 2024, he has worked very hard to improve and adapt and I am very proud that he will remain in our colours.”

So far, Lowes and Marc VDS have contested all of their World Superbike races on Ducati machinery. There is no confirmation in the announcement of Lowes' renewal of which machinery he will race next year.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

