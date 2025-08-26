Sam Lowes “blowing the cobwebs off” at WorldSBK Aragon test

Sam Lowes is one of a few WorldSBK riders testing in Aragon this week ahead of the series’ return in September.

Sam Lowes, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

As the WorldSBK summer break draws to a close, Sam Lowes has been one of several riders to head to Aragon this week for a two-day test at MotorLand.

WorldSBK will visit Aragon in an official capacity for the 2025 Aragon Round in around one month on 26–28 September, when it will mark the beginning of an Iberian trio of races to end the season.

Lowes, who currently lies sixth in the riders’ standings, was third-fastest on the opening day of the two-day test at MotorLand, behind Nicolo Bulega – the only rider to lap in the 1:38s – and current World Superbike Championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu.

“It was nice to be back on the bike, it was quite a long time without riding, so it was nice to get that going,” Lowes said after the opening day in Aragon, speaking to WorldSBK.com.

“It was a little bit funny with the weather this morning; I didn’t end up riding until after dinner, but I still managed to get 50 laps in, and I really enjoy this track.

“It was nice to be back here riding.

“It was a really positive first day; it felt like blowing the cobwebs off.

“We didn’t try much, just getting back into the rhythm.

“We did a couple of little things, but we have good things to work through tomorrow.

“I feel like we needed today just to get me back going, and then tomorrow we can work on some stuff.”

The Aragon test continues today (Tuesday 26 August). WorldSBK returns to racing next weekend (5–7 September) at Magny-Cours for the French Round.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

