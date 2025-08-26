Toprak Razgatlioglu tells retiring Jonathan Rea what "I'll never forget"

Toprak Razgatlioglu has led tributes from WorldSBK riders past and present towards Jonathan Rea after the Northern Irish rider announced his retirement from full-time racing.

After six back-to-back World Superbike titles, it was Razgatlioglu who ended Jonathan Rea’s run in 2021 after one of the most memorable title battles in WorldSBK history.

“First of all, I congratulate you on your incredible career,” Toprak Razgatlioglu wrote in a social media post following Rea’s announcement.

“We had wonderful times together and achieved great success.

“Even though we were rivals, the important thing was that we maintained the same respect.

“I’m so lucky to have known you.

“You helped me so much, I say this all the time, and I’ll never forget. We will miss you.

“Have fun with your family in your new life.

“Thank you for everything.”

Chaz Davies, who was Rea’s strongest contender for much of his dominant period, called the Northern Irishman a “prolific pain in the ass” in his congratulatory post.

Nicolo Bulega, who now works with Davies in the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team, posted to his Instagram story saying he is “proud” to have raced against Rea. The Italian currently sits second in the 2025 standings to Razgatlioglu.

Two-time World Superbike Champion Alvaro Bautista – who has now been announced as a Barni Ducati rider for the 2026 season – shared his own pride to have raced with Rea.

“A pleasure to share the track, battles and podiums with this legend,” Bautista said.

“Congrats for your career! Enjoy your successes and your “new” life.”

Finally, six-time BSB Champion Shane Byrne shared a photo of him and Rea on the podium at Mondello Park in 2007, when Rea took his first Superbike win in the British Championship.

“Do you know something... This was Jonathan Rea’s first ever win on a superbike in BSB at Mondello Park in 2007,” Byrne wrote.

“It didn't take long to come but I looked up to him and said congratulations kid, enjoy this moment but rest assured it'll be the first of many.

“Not sure either of us realised where you'd go from that day, the most successful ever rider in WorldSBK history with six back to back titles.

“Be proud, very proud of everything you've achieved mate and enjoy retirement... It's been a pleasure!”

Rea has four rounds remaining in his World Superbike career, the first coming at Magny-Cours on 5–7 September.