Nicolo Bulega gets a taste of 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 at Aragon test

This week’s test for some of the WorldSBK teams and riders has included a 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 R for Nicolo Bulega.

The Italian was fastest on the opening day of the test and had a 2026 Panigale, alongside his 2025 bike, to try.

Of course, Nicolo Bulega is still in the midst of the 2025 World Superbike title battle with Toprak Razgatlioglu, whom he trails by 26 points with four rounds remaining – including one at Aragon on 26–28 September.

The Aragon test has not been the first time for Bulega to try the 2026 bike, as he was able to ride it at Misano in June. Michele Pirro has also put in the testing miles on the 2026 V4 R in its development period. Pirro’s testing has been done in the same red-and-black ‘camouflage’ livery Bulega has run in Aragon.

Italian publication GPOne reports that Bulega’s 2025 teammate, Alvaro Bautista, is also due to get his first taste of the 2026 bike at this week’s two-day test. The Spaniard has announced this week that he will join the Barni Spark team for 2026, and therefore remain under the Ducati umbrella despite losing his factory seat to Iker Lecuona for next season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 V4 R is based on the 2025 Panigale V4, and features a new double-sided swingarm and an updated fairing compared to the current generation V4 R.

There are also updates in the engine of the 2025 V4 over the previous generation bike that can be expected to be carried over to next year’s V4 R. These include new camshafts and intakes.

Specific to the 2026 V4 R over the V4 are the downwash ducts on the lower part of the fairing.