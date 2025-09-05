“A thousand things” Jonathan Rea will miss after WorldSBK retirement

Jonathan Rea reflects on the things he will and won’t miss about racing after announcing his WorldSBK retirement.

Racing has given Jonathan Rea “a thousand things I’ll miss” after his retirement from full-time racing at the end of 2025.

Rea announced that he will be leaving World Superbike as a full-time rider after the conclusion of the 2025 season during the summer break, and while he’s leaving the sport on his terms there will still be things he misses about competing.

“In terms of what I’ll miss most, I’ll miss the burning fire inside to win, it’s an incredible feeling,” Jonathan Rea told WorldSBK.com after making his announcement.

“I’ll miss the camaraderie, the feeling of the team working; there are a thousand things I’ll miss.

“There are also very tough things I won’t miss. Injuries have taken their toll on me, especially in the latter stages of my career, and sometimes the travel and being away from family.

“It’s a busy year, so without it I’ll have time to think about new adventures, but in general it’s been an incredible ride.”

Rea added that he made his decision to retire after the Hungarian Round at Balaton Park.

“I probably had made the decision two or three weeks before I announced it, after the last race,” he said.

“I think I walked out of the paddock in Balaton pretty convinced that it was the right decision.

“It’s been playing in my brain for a long time. It’s been the most difficult decision as an athlete to make that call when it’s all you’ve ever known, but for me, it’s the correct decision at the correct time.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the career I’ve had in WorldSBK, but now it’s time for new challenges, new ideas in life, to find something I’m good at and try to be rewarded in the same way.

“I’ve had an incredible life here. WorldSBK has given me an incredible platform and so much in return, but now I have to try to finish this year well.

“For sure, at some point, I’ll be back around the paddock. I have no hatred for the sport, maybe that’ll be handing out trophies to future stars or just hanging around for the weekend, I’m sure I’ll be around.”

