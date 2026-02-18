BMW WorldSBK rider Danilo Petrucci has picked out two surprise riders – from one surprise manufacturer – to feature in the podium battle at Phillip Island.

The Australian World Superbike round looks set to be dominated by Ducati and Nicolo Bulega – who topped all four sessions across the two-day test, and who has won four races from six WorldSBK starts at Phillip Island – but that still leaves two spots on the podium left up for grabs.

One of them seems set for the Marc VDS Ducati of Sam Lowes, who was the closest to Bulega at the test, but his advantage over the rest is seemingly much less than Bulega’s (of course, speed traps are to be taken somewhat sceptically when it's impossible to know who got a tow and who didn't).

With four Ducati riders in the top-four, and none of those being the factory bike of Iker Lecuona or two-time champion Alvaro Bautista, the strength of Ducati is clear.

But amongst the Ducatis were the Bimota KB998s of Axel Bassani in fifth and Alex Lowes – three times a winner at Phillip Island – in sixth.

It’s the two Kawasaki-powered Italian bikes that Petrucci thinks can get amongst the podium battle at the weekend, not only for their lap times but also for their apparent straight line improvements, Lowes having set the seventh-best speed in the speed trap on Tuesday and equal with Bulega.

“Let’s say Bulega is doing another job,” Danilo Petrucci told WorldSBK.com, “but it was not a surprise because also last year he was doing a great job.

“I’ve been quite surprised about the two Bimotas, really fast.

“I was able to follow them for a few laps – both Axel [Bassani] and Alex [Lowes] – and they are really fast, and compared to last season they are even fast on the straights.

“So, I think they are quite good contenders for the podium.”

Petrucci also had a word for two of his compatriots who finished inside the top-four.

“Then, it surprised me also Baldassarri that is fast, and I’m happy also about my former teammate Montella that was fast also last year here, and he’s really constant. I wish him the best.”