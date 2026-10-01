WorldSBK reveals 2027 calendar with old MotoGP track as final round

WorldSBK has released a provisional calendar for its 2027 season, featuring two new tracks and a first trip to China for the series.

The first of the new tracks to appear is the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia – not an all-new circuit to the championship but one that hasn’t appeared in almost two decades, having last featured on the 2009 calendar.

Valencia comes in to replace Jerez, which will undergo upgrades to its pit complex ahead of next year’s MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix on 7–9 May. The Valencia race will take the third position on the calendar on 2–4 April.

China’s Shanghai International Circuit is the other new venue on the calendar.

Dani Pedrosa chases Valentino Rossi, 2008 MotoGP Chinese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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A Chinese Round had been rumoured through the summer as WorldSBK looks to expand again outside Europe having been restricted to only one overseas round since 2024. However, the Shanghai circuit was not originally among the expected favourites to host the race, as circuits in Chengdu and Ningbo were considered.

Shanghai, though, is the only circuit that currently has the necessary safety certification for WorldSBK competition, so the circuit that hosted MotoGP between 2006 and 2008 makes a first move to China – a desirable destination for the championship given the interest of Chinese manufacturers in it – theoretically more straightforward.

China will be the final round on the calendar and pushes the end of the season out by a couple of weeks – compared to 2026 – to the end of October.

The rest of the calendar is largely the same as this year, and the two new circuits have replaced two outgoing ones, with Hungary’s Balaton Park no longer featuring as well as Jerez.

Phillip Island will open the calendar once again in February, with Portimao then kicking off the European season towards the end of March before the Valencia round. Assen and Aragon follow, before Most, Misano, and Donington conclude the first half of the season before the summer break.

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Iker Lecuona, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Magny-Cours picks the season back up at the beginning of September, before Cremona and Estoril conclude the European portion of the season before the China curtain-closer.