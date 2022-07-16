2022 World Superbike, Donington Park - Race 1 Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha with Brixx 23 laps 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +6.397s 3 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +9.499s 4 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad Team +11.515s 5 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +12.820s 6 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it - Ducati +14.482s 7 Garrett Gerloff USA GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +17.127s 8 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC +17.438s 9 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +24.903s 10 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha with Brixx +28.498s 11 Philipp Oettl GER Team Goeleven +31.467s 12 Lucas Mahias FRA Kawasaki Puccetti +33.514s 13 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC +33.647s 14 Tarran Mackenzie GBR McAMS Yamaha +34.870s 15 Leon Haslam GBR Pedercini Racing +44.961s 16 Illia Mykhalchyk UKR BMW Motorrad Team +45.205s 17 Hafizh Syahrin MAS MIE Racing Honda Team +52.808s 18 Luca Bernardi SMR BARNI Spark Racing Team +53.315s 19 Kohta Nozane JPN GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +54.779s 20 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +55.987s 21 Roberto Tamburini ITA Yamaha Motoxracing Team +56.072s 22 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing +1m 0.554s 23 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Verdnatura +1m 7.239s Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it - Ducati DNF Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport-Yamaha DNF Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Racing Honda Team DNF

Reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu has taken a dominant win in the opening race of the Donington Park World Superbike weekend, while 2022 title leader Alvaro Bautista crashed out of an intense fight for second with Jonathan Rea.

Under baking sunshine, and in front of a large crowd, Razgatlioglu put a firm move on fellow front-row starters Rea (pole) and Alex Lowes to snatch the lead into turn one.

Both green machines were soon threatening the Yamaha, but when Rea's ZX-10 began bucking wildly into the Fogarty Esses it also held up Lowes in the aftermath.

Rea briefly dropped to fifth while Bautista was the main beneficiary of the Kawasaki chaos, the points leader - fearing his worst weekend of the season on the Panigale - leaping to second behind Razgatlioglu.

While Razgatlioglu edged away, Bautista's Ducati came under sustained attack from Rea - but the Spaniard kept his cool, while Rea survived another sideways moment at the Esses.

A move by Rea on Bautista into the Melbourne hairpin several laps later was also rebuffed, as was a lunge by the #65 into the following final hairpin. Rea finally made it stick a lap later, giving the six-time world champion and pre-race favourite, 15 laps in which to bridge a 3-second gap to Razgatlioglu...

...Instead, Rea found himself on the defensive from Bautista, who momentarily repassed and continued to relentlessly hound the Northern Irishman.

Their close combat ended any hope of catching Razgatlioglu, whose lead peaked at over 7-seconds on his way to a jubilant second win of the season, leaving the title leaders locked in a straight fight for the remaining podium places.

A mistake by Rea into the final hairpin gifted second back to Bautista with 9 laps remaining, but disaster struck for Bautista at the same corner next time around - the six-time race 2022 winner losing the front of his Panigale at the apex and suffering his first race crash of the season.

Bautista remounted and initially tried to continue, in last, but soon pitted and retired.

All of which means Bautista, who began today's race with a 36-point lead, will now take a 16-point advantage over Rea and 54-point lead over Razgatlioglu into Sunday's Superpole race.

Bautista's mistake promoted Scott Redding to third, the ex-MotoGP rider then trying desperately to defend a debut BMW podium from Lowes, but the Kawasaki rider broke free with three laps remaining for his first rostrum of the year.

With Bautista out, Axel Bassani was the top Ducati in fifth, with Michael Rinaldi completing the top six.

Reigning BSB champion Tarran Mackenzie claimed 14th on his race debut with the WorldSBK spec R1, just ahead of Leon Haslam.