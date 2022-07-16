2022 WorldSSP Donington Park - Race 1 Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Dominique Aegerter SUI Ten Kate Yamaha 12 laps 2 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team +0.413s 3 Raffaele De Rosa ITA Orelac Racing Verdnatura WorldSSP +6.803s 4 Luigi Montella ITA Kawasaki Puccetti +6.963s 5 Can Oncu TUR Kawasaki Puccetti +13.442s 6 Stefano Manzi ITA Dynavolt Triumph +15.706s 7 Hannes Soomer EST Dynavolt Triumph +16.925s 8 Andy Verdoia FRA GMT94 Yamaha +17.998s 9 Simon Jespersen DEN CM Yamaha +18.334s 10 Marcel Brenner SUI VFT Yamaha +19.208s 11 Oliver Bayliss AUS BARNI Spark Racing Team +19.406s 12 Mattia Casadei ITA MV Agusta Reparto Corse +20.410s 13 Leonardo Taccini ITA Ten Kate Yamaha +20.777s 14 Kyle Smith GBR VFT Yamaha +22.585s 15 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR MV Agusta Reparto Corse +28.780s 16 Thomas Booth-Amos GBR Prodina Racing WorldSSP +29.323s 17 Ondrej Vostatek CZE MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP +29.643s 18 Adrian Huertas ESP MTM Kawasaki +32.049s 19 Maximilian Kofler AUT CM Yamaha +32.088s 20 Isaac Vinales ESP D34G Racing +32.355s 21 Jefrey Buis NED Motozoo Racing by Puccetti +37.775s 22 Federico Fuligni ITA D34G Racing +37.939s 23 Sander Kroeze NED Kallio Yamaha +43.731s Glenn Van Straalen NED EAB Yamaha DNF Benjamin Currie AUS Motozoo Racing by Puccetti DNF Federico Caricasulo ITA Althea Racing DNF Jules Cluzel FRA GMT94 Yamaha DNF Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team DNF Unai Orradre ESP MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP DNF Peter Sebestyen HUN Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team DNF Harry Truelove GBR ColinAppleyard/Macadam-Yamaha DNF

Reigning World Supersport champion Dominique Aegerter has won his eighth race in a row during Saturday's shortened Donington Park encounter.

After an abandoned start due to a visor issue for Unai Orradre, the restart began with Nicolo Bulega bolting into the lead ahead of pole man Aegerter.

But red flags were raised at the end of the lap after an earlier incident on the exit of the old hairpin. Peter Sebestyen had highsided, with Orradre completing a nightmare few minutes by clipping Sebestyen's machine, the impact causing Orradre's bike to drop fluid on the track.

It was third time lucky for the now reduced 12-lap race, Aegerter squeezing out Bulega for the holeshot before Can Oncu passed them both to lead by the end of a frantic opening lap.

Aegerter lost further places to Bulega and Baldassarri - but Bulega got over excited, snatching the lead and then crashing out at the Melbourne hairpin.

That left Baldassarri upfront from Aegerter, the Swiss star stalking his prey as they pulled away from the pack before calmly passing his fellow Yamaha rider into the Melbourne Loop with four laps to go.

Baldassarri made a valiant effort to stay in touch with the Ten Kate rider, but couldn't get within striking distance.

"Eight races in a row is special for sure!" Aegerter said. "It takes a lot of things to be in place.

"I love riding at Donington, my last time here was 2009 on the 125. I hope we have another great battle tomorrow, over the full distance and it's nice to see so many fans around the track. Thanks for cheering!"

4 seconds behind them Yari Montella, Raffaele de Rosa and Glenn van Straalan duked it out for the remaining podium position. The Ducati rider emerged triumphant for a first rostrum of the year, while van Straalan highsided out at the Fogarty Esses on the last lap.

Jules Cluzel suffered a massive highside on the exit of the final corner just before the midway stage, leaving the Frenchman holding his ankle and ultimately carried away on a stretcher.

Aegerter's title lead now stands at 59-points over Baldassarri heading into Sunday's second race.