2022 World Supersport, Donington Park - Race Results (1)
Race results (1) from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Supersport Championship.
|2022 WorldSSP Donington Park - Race 1 Results
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|Ten Kate Yamaha
|12 laps
|2
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team
|+0.413s
|3
|Raffaele De Rosa
|ITA
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura WorldSSP
|+6.803s
|4
|Luigi Montella
|ITA
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+6.963s
|5
|Can Oncu
|TUR
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+13.442s
|6
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|Dynavolt Triumph
|+15.706s
|7
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|Dynavolt Triumph
|+16.925s
|8
|Andy Verdoia
|FRA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+17.998s
|9
|Simon Jespersen
|DEN
|CM Yamaha
|+18.334s
|10
|Marcel Brenner
|SUI
|VFT Yamaha
|+19.208s
|11
|Oliver Bayliss
|AUS
|BARNI Spark Racing Team
|+19.406s
|12
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|+20.410s
|13
|Leonardo Taccini
|ITA
|Ten Kate Yamaha
|+20.777s
|14
|Kyle Smith
|GBR
|VFT Yamaha
|+22.585s
|15
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|+28.780s
|16
|Thomas Booth-Amos
|GBR
|Prodina Racing WorldSSP
|+29.323s
|17
|Ondrej Vostatek
|CZE
|MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP
|+29.643s
|18
|Adrian Huertas
|ESP
|MTM Kawasaki
|+32.049s
|19
|Maximilian Kofler
|AUT
|CM Yamaha
|+32.088s
|20
|Isaac Vinales
|ESP
|D34G Racing
|+32.355s
|21
|Jefrey Buis
|NED
|Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
|+37.775s
|22
|Federico Fuligni
|ITA
|D34G Racing
|+37.939s
|23
|Sander Kroeze
|NED
|Kallio Yamaha
|+43.731s
|Glenn Van Straalen
|NED
|EAB Yamaha
|DNF
|Benjamin Currie
|AUS
|Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
|DNF
|Federico Caricasulo
|ITA
|Althea Racing
|DNF
|Jules Cluzel
|FRA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|DNF
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team
|DNF
|Unai Orradre
|ESP
|MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP
|DNF
|Peter Sebestyen
|HUN
|Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team
|DNF
|Harry Truelove
|GBR
|ColinAppleyard/Macadam-Yamaha
|DNF
Reigning World Supersport champion Dominique Aegerter has won his eighth race in a row during Saturday's shortened Donington Park encounter.
After an abandoned start due to a visor issue for Unai Orradre, the restart began with Nicolo Bulega bolting into the lead ahead of pole man Aegerter.
But red flags were raised at the end of the lap after an earlier incident on the exit of the old hairpin. Peter Sebestyen had highsided, with Orradre completing a nightmare few minutes by clipping Sebestyen's machine, the impact causing Orradre's bike to drop fluid on the track.
It was third time lucky for the now reduced 12-lap race, Aegerter squeezing out Bulega for the holeshot before Can Oncu passed them both to lead by the end of a frantic opening lap.
Aegerter lost further places to Bulega and Baldassarri - but Bulega got over excited, snatching the lead and then crashing out at the Melbourne hairpin.
That left Baldassarri upfront from Aegerter, the Swiss star stalking his prey as they pulled away from the pack before calmly passing his fellow Yamaha rider into the Melbourne Loop with four laps to go.
Baldassarri made a valiant effort to stay in touch with the Ten Kate rider, but couldn't get within striking distance.
"Eight races in a row is special for sure!" Aegerter said. "It takes a lot of things to be in place.
"I love riding at Donington, my last time here was 2009 on the 125. I hope we have another great battle tomorrow, over the full distance and it's nice to see so many fans around the track. Thanks for cheering!"
4 seconds behind them Yari Montella, Raffaele de Rosa and Glenn van Straalan duked it out for the remaining podium position. The Ducati rider emerged triumphant for a first rostrum of the year, while van Straalan highsided out at the Fogarty Esses on the last lap.
Jules Cluzel suffered a massive highside on the exit of the final corner just before the midway stage, leaving the Frenchman holding his ankle and ultimately carried away on a stretcher.
Aegerter's title lead now stands at 59-points over Baldassarri heading into Sunday's second race.