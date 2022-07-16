2022 World Supersport, Donington Park - Race Results (1)

WSBK
16 Jul 2022
Dominique Aegerter takes pole position, Donington Park WorldSSP, 16 July

Race results (1) from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Supersport Championship.

2022 WorldSSP Donington Park  - Race 1 Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Dominique AegerterSUITen Kate Yamaha12 laps
2Lorenzo BaldassarriITAEvan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team+0.413s
3Raffaele De RosaITAOrelac Racing Verdnatura WorldSSP+6.803s
4Luigi MontellaITAKawasaki Puccetti+6.963s
5Can OncuTURKawasaki Puccetti+13.442s
6Stefano ManziITADynavolt Triumph+15.706s
7Hannes SoomerESTDynavolt Triumph+16.925s
8Andy VerdoiaFRAGMT94 Yamaha+17.998s
9Simon JespersenDENCM Yamaha+18.334s
10Marcel BrennerSUIVFT Yamaha+19.208s
11Oliver BaylissAUSBARNI Spark Racing Team+19.406s
12Mattia CasadeiITAMV Agusta Reparto Corse+20.410s
13Leonardo TacciniITATen Kate Yamaha+20.777s
14Kyle SmithGBRVFT Yamaha+22.585s
15Bahattin SofuogluTURMV Agusta Reparto Corse+28.780s
16Thomas Booth-AmosGBRProdina Racing WorldSSP+29.323s
17Ondrej VostatekCZEMS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP+29.643s
18Adrian HuertasESPMTM Kawasaki+32.049s
19Maximilian KoflerAUTCM Yamaha+32.088s
20Isaac VinalesESPD34G Racing+32.355s
21Jefrey BuisNEDMotozoo Racing by Puccetti+37.775s
22Federico FuligniITAD34G Racing+37.939s
23Sander KroezeNEDKallio Yamaha+43.731s
 Glenn Van StraalenNEDEAB YamahaDNF
 Benjamin CurrieAUSMotozoo Racing by PuccettiDNF
 Federico CaricasuloITAAlthea RacingDNF
 Jules CluzelFRAGMT94 YamahaDNF
 Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing WorldSSP TeamDNF
 Unai OrradreESPMS Racing Yamaha WorldSSPDNF
 Peter SebestyenHUNEvan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha TeamDNF
 Harry TrueloveGBRColinAppleyard/Macadam-YamahaDNF

Reigning World Supersport champion Dominique Aegerter has won his eighth race in a row during Saturday's shortened Donington Park encounter.

After an abandoned start due to a visor issue for Unai Orradre, the restart began with Nicolo Bulega bolting into the lead ahead of pole man Aegerter.

But red flags were raised at the end of the lap after an earlier incident on the exit of the old hairpin. Peter Sebestyen had highsided, with Orradre completing a nightmare few minutes by clipping Sebestyen's machine, the impact causing Orradre's bike to drop fluid on the track.

Carl Fogarty EXCLUSIVE interview | Crash.Net WorldSBK

It was third time lucky for the now reduced 12-lap race, Aegerter squeezing out Bulega for the holeshot before Can Oncu passed them both to lead by the end of a frantic opening lap.

Aegerter lost further places to Bulega and Baldassarri - but Bulega got over excited, snatching the lead and then crashing out at the Melbourne hairpin.

That left Baldassarri upfront from Aegerter, the Swiss star stalking his prey as they pulled away from the pack before calmly passing his fellow Yamaha rider into the Melbourne Loop with four laps to go.

Baldassarri made a valiant effort to stay in touch with the Ten Kate rider, but couldn't get within striking distance.

"Eight races in a row is special for sure!" Aegerter said. "It takes a lot of things to be in place.

"I love riding at Donington, my last time here was 2009 on the 125. I hope we have another great battle tomorrow, over the full distance and it's nice to see so many fans around the track. Thanks for cheering!"

4 seconds behind them Yari Montella, Raffaele de Rosa and Glenn van Straalan duked it out for the remaining podium position. The Ducati rider emerged triumphant for a first rostrum of the year, while van Straalan highsided out at the Fogarty Esses on the last lap.

Jules Cluzel suffered a massive highside on the exit of the final corner just before the midway stage, leaving the Frenchman holding his ankle and ultimately carried away on a stretcher.

Aegerter's title lead now stands at 59-points over Baldassarri heading into Sunday's second race.

 