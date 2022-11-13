Mandalika WorldSBK Superpole Race Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu wins thriller

13 Nov 2022
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Superpole Race, Indonesian WorldSBK. 13 November

Results from the Superpole Race, round 11 of the 2022 WorldSBK championship at Mandalika, Indonesia.

Toprak Razgatlioglu made it two wins from two in Mandalika after winning a hard-fought battle against Jonathan Rea.

After leading from pole position, Razgatlioglu failed to break clear of the six-time champion during the early stages before an overtake was made from Rea on lap three. 

Continuous battling and overtaking then took place before Razgatlioglu finally made the winning move on lap seven.

Like in Saturday’s Race 1, Razgatlioglu began setting a very hot pace that the Kawasaki rider struggled to match, even though the winning margin was just five tenths.

Third after one of his best performances of the season was Andrea Locatelli, who managed to fend off series leader Alvaro Bautista.

Only fourth, the Ducati rider’s chances of taking the title in Race two are still likely as 71 points separates himself and Razgatlioglu.  

2022 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Superpole Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK10 Laps
2Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.586s
3Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+1.821s
4Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.906s
5Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+4.346s
6Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+5.025s
7Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+5.686s
8Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+6.142s
9Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+7.183s
10Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+9.831s
11Xavi ForesSPABarni Spark Ducati Team+14.596s
12Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+16.628s
13Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+17.355s
14Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+17.902s
15Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+21.025s
16Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+22.530s
17Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+22.925s
18Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+23.371s
19Kyle SmithGBRPedercini Kawasaki+25.329s
20Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+27.729s

Mandalika WorldSBK Records:

Fastest Lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:31.371s

Race Winners 2021:

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race Winners 2022 

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

All three races will take place without soon-to-be rookie of the year Iker Lecuona after the Honda rider’s monster highside in FP2.

Lecuona suffered fractures to his vertebrae and the left side of his sacrum. 

Joining Lecuona in being ruled out of all three races was Lucas Mahias following the Puccetti Kawasaki rider’s fall in FP3. 

