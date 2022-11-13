Mandalika WorldSBK Superpole Race Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu wins thriller
Results from the Superpole Race, round 11 of the 2022 WorldSBK championship at Mandalika, Indonesia.
Toprak Razgatlioglu made it two wins from two in Mandalika after winning a hard-fought battle against Jonathan Rea.
After leading from pole position, Razgatlioglu failed to break clear of the six-time champion during the early stages before an overtake was made from Rea on lap three.
Continuous battling and overtaking then took place before Razgatlioglu finally made the winning move on lap seven.
Like in Saturday’s Race 1, Razgatlioglu began setting a very hot pace that the Kawasaki rider struggled to match, even though the winning margin was just five tenths.
Third after one of his best performances of the season was Andrea Locatelli, who managed to fend off series leader Alvaro Bautista.
Only fourth, the Ducati rider’s chances of taking the title in Race two are still likely as 71 points separates himself and Razgatlioglu.
|2022 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Superpole Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|10 Laps
|2
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.586s
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+1.821s
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+1.906s
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+4.346s
|6
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+5.025s
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+5.686s
|8
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+6.142s
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+7.183s
|10
|Michael Van Der Mark
|SPA
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+9.831s
|11
|Xavi Fores
|SPA
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+14.596s
|12
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+16.628s
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+17.355s
|14
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+17.902s
|15
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|+21.025s
|16
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+22.530s
|17
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+22.925s
|18
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+23.371s
|19
|Kyle Smith
|GBR
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+25.329s
|20
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+27.729s
Mandalika WorldSBK Records:
Fastest Lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:31.371s
Race Winners 2021:
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race Winners 2022
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
All three races will take place without soon-to-be rookie of the year Iker Lecuona after the Honda rider’s monster highside in FP2.
Lecuona suffered fractures to his vertebrae and the left side of his sacrum.
Joining Lecuona in being ruled out of all three races was Lucas Mahias following the Puccetti Kawasaki rider’s fall in FP3.
Mandalika WorldSBK Schedule (UK time):
Friday
Free Practice 1: 02:00-02:55
Free Practice 2: 05:10-05:55
Saturday
Free Practice 3: 00:30-01:00
Superpole: 02:40-02:55
Race 1: 05:30
Sunday
Warm-up: 00:30-00:45
Superpole Race: 02:30
Race 2: 05:30