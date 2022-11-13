Toprak Razgatlioglu made it two wins from two in Mandalika after winning a hard-fought battle against Jonathan Rea.

After leading from pole position, Razgatlioglu failed to break clear of the six-time champion during the early stages before an overtake was made from Rea on lap three.

Continuous battling and overtaking then took place before Razgatlioglu finally made the winning move on lap seven.

Like in Saturday’s Race 1, Razgatlioglu began setting a very hot pace that the Kawasaki rider struggled to match, even though the winning margin was just five tenths.

Third after one of his best performances of the season was Andrea Locatelli, who managed to fend off series leader Alvaro Bautista.

Only fourth, the Ducati rider’s chances of taking the title in Race two are still likely as 71 points separates himself and Razgatlioglu.

2022 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Superpole Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK 10 Laps 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.586s 3 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +1.821s 4 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +1.906s 5 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +4.346s 6 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +5.025s 7 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +5.686s 8 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +6.142s 9 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +7.183s 10 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +9.831s 11 Xavi Fores SPA Barni Spark Ducati Team +14.596s 12 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +16.628s 13 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +17.355s 14 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +17.902s 15 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +21.025s 16 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +22.530s 17 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +22.925s 18 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +23.371s 19 Kyle Smith GBR Pedercini Kawasaki +25.329s 20 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +27.729s

Mandalika WorldSBK Records:

Fastest Lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:31.371s

Race Winners 2021:

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race Winners 2022

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

All three races will take place without soon-to-be rookie of the year Iker Lecuona after the Honda rider’s monster highside in FP2.

Lecuona suffered fractures to his vertebrae and the left side of his sacrum.

Joining Lecuona in being ruled out of all three races was Lucas Mahias following the Puccetti Kawasaki rider’s fall in FP3.

Mandalika WorldSBK Schedule (UK time):

Friday

Free Practice 1: 02:00-02:55

Free Practice 2: 05:10-05:55

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 00:30-01:00

Superpole: 02:40-02:55

Race 1: 05:30

Sunday

Warm-up: 00:30-00:45

Superpole Race: 02:30

Race 2: 05:30