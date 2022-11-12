Razgatlioglu, who set a stunning time of 1:31.371s, then went on to dominate Race 1 in Mandalika which was enough to keep his faint title hopes alive.

While it’s a completely different time of year to when Quartararo set his lap time - MotoGP raced at the Indonesian circuit in late March, add to that a second resurfacing of the circuit has taken place since which is the third time new tarmac has been implemented in total, Razgatlioglu’s effort remains arguably one of the best laps any rider has done this season from both series’.

In fact, Razgatlioglu’s time was over a second clear of Rea, leading to the biggest margin in Superpole for 15 years.

When asked about how his lap times compared to that of MotoGP riders, Razgatlioglu had a funny response: "Yeah I’m in third position maybe? I will go to the MotoGP race with the Superbike. No just for one lap, not possible for many laps."

His lap time relative to that of MotoGP riders wasn’t the only mention of Grand Prix racing as Razgatlioglu also remembered what happened to Marc Marquez in Jerez 2020 when discussing his big rear slide while leading the race.

Talking in his media debrief, Razgatlioglu added: "Lot of sliding! I waited for the rear to come but then I go wide. Then I remembered Marc Marquez in Jerez with a very big crash.

"Before, at turn six, I touched a dirty line and after I arrived, closed gas and the bike was sliding. After [some] laps it was a little bit more calm and also I saw again the gap opened.

"There was just one strategy which was to lead and stay in the [clean] line. Passing is not a problem because some corners I know are good for passing but it’s better that you ride alone in the front.

"I’m not enjoying this race because I was alone. Tomorrow I think we are fighting in the Superpole race.

"Early laps I’m not pushing a lot because I keep a bit the rear tyre. Also the pace is very nice. Always 1m 33s and sometimes 32s. I’m happy."

At the midway stage of Race 1 it appeared as though a late charge could be coming from Alvaro Bautista.

But despite the mistake which brought the championship leader to under 1.5 seconds, Razgatlioglu asserted his dominance once again to win by over four seconds.

Riding with a clear advantage over his competition so far this weekend, Razgatlioglu believes it’s simply down to the fact he is improving as a rider.

"I think I am improving because this year the Ducati riders are strong and Alvaro is very strong in every race, but we are improving," said the Turkish star.

"My bike is not fast in a straight line but I am improving the corner. Now I ride much better. Ducati is very fast in the straight and we are trying to catch in the corner."