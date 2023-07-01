2023 Donington Park World Superbike - Free Practice (3) Results

1 Jul 2023
Alvaro Bautista, British WorldSBK, Donington Park, 30 June

Saturday morning's Free Practice 3 results for round six of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Donington Park in Great Britain.

2023 World Superbike, Donington Park - Free Practice 3
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati1:27.636s
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon +0.144s
3Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team +0.617s
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon +0.730s
5Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team +0.819s
6Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.188s
7Scott ReddingGBRROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+1.343s
8Tom SykesGBRROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+1.386s
9Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.563s
10Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.889s
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+1.962s
12Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+2.083s
13Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+2.243s
14Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+2.346s
15Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+2.366s
16Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+2.395s
17Bradley RayGBRYamaha Motoxracing Team+2.407s
18Hafizh SyahrinMASPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team+3.660s
19Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing MOVISIO+3.867s
20Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team+3.987s
21Michael RinaldiITAAruba.it - Ducati+4.172s
22Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+5.100s
23Tito RabatESPKawasaki Puccetti+5.217s
24Isaac VinalesESP Pedercini Racing+5.258s

Donington Park: Official World Superbike Lap Records:
Best Lap:
Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.080s (2022)
Best Race Lap:
Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha 1m 26.767s (2022)

Reigning champion Alvaro Bautista, chasing a first Donington Park WorldSBK victory this weekend, moved to the top of the timesheets during a damp final practice for the 2023 British round.

After two rain-interrupted Friday sessions, led by Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu respectively, riders and teams were hoping for a fully dry FP3 to try and complete their delayed set-up work.

But the British weather had other ideas, earlier rain leaving numerous damp patches scattered around the track.

Lap times thus remained north of the 1m 30s barrier - compared to Rea's 1m 27.627s Friday best on the smoother but more abrasive new asphalt - until the final ten minutes.

Despite feeling 'unprepared' due to the lack of track time on Friday, the slippery surface meant Rea and team-mate Alex Lowes chose to sit out the opening half of FP3 before making their presence felt at the top of the timesheets.

But the track continued to get faster right to the flag, culminating in a 1m 27.636s by Bautista, with last year's triple winner Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and home star Rea completing the top three.

Oliver Konig was caught out at the fearsome Craner Curves at the end of the session, leaving his machine heavily damaged and the rider clearly shaken.

Superpole (qualifying) takes place at 11:10 and Race 1 at 14:00, but the dark clouds overhead are sure to keep riders on their toes.

Donington Park has been resurfaced since the 2022 event, where Toprak Razgatlioglu took all three wins and eventual champion Alvaro Bautista suffered a rare retirement and managed just one podium.

Donington Park 2022:
Race 1 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Superpole Race winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Race 2 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha