2023 Donington Park World Superbike - Free Practice (3) Results
Saturday morning's Free Practice 3 results for round six of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Donington Park in Great Britain.
|2023 World Superbike, Donington Park - Free Practice 3
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|1:27.636s
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon
|+0.144s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.617s
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon
|+0.730s
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.819s
|6
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.188s
|7
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+1.343s
|8
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+1.386s
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.563s
|10
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.889s
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+1.962s
|12
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+2.083s
|13
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+2.243s
|14
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+2.346s
|15
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+2.366s
|16
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+2.395s
|17
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+2.407s
|18
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAS
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team
|+3.660s
|19
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing MOVISIO
|+3.867s
|20
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team
|+3.987s
|21
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+4.172s
|22
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+5.100s
|23
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+5.217s
|24
|Isaac Vinales
|ESP
|Pedercini Racing
|+5.258s
Donington Park: Official World Superbike Lap Records:
Best Lap:
Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.080s (2022)
Best Race Lap:
Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha 1m 26.767s (2022)
Reigning champion Alvaro Bautista, chasing a first Donington Park WorldSBK victory this weekend, moved to the top of the timesheets during a damp final practice for the 2023 British round.
After two rain-interrupted Friday sessions, led by Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu respectively, riders and teams were hoping for a fully dry FP3 to try and complete their delayed set-up work.
But the British weather had other ideas, earlier rain leaving numerous damp patches scattered around the track.
Lap times thus remained north of the 1m 30s barrier - compared to Rea's 1m 27.627s Friday best on the smoother but more abrasive new asphalt - until the final ten minutes.
Despite feeling 'unprepared' due to the lack of track time on Friday, the slippery surface meant Rea and team-mate Alex Lowes chose to sit out the opening half of FP3 before making their presence felt at the top of the timesheets.
But the track continued to get faster right to the flag, culminating in a 1m 27.636s by Bautista, with last year's triple winner Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and home star Rea completing the top three.
Oliver Konig was caught out at the fearsome Craner Curves at the end of the session, leaving his machine heavily damaged and the rider clearly shaken.
Superpole (qualifying) takes place at 11:10 and Race 1 at 14:00, but the dark clouds overhead are sure to keep riders on their toes.
Donington Park has been resurfaced since the 2022 event, where Toprak Razgatlioglu took all three wins and eventual champion Alvaro Bautista suffered a rare retirement and managed just one podium.
Donington Park 2022:
Race 1 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Superpole Race winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Race 2 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha