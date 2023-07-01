2023 World Superbike, Donington Park - Free Practice 3 POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it - Ducati 1:27.636s 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon +0.144s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +0.617s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon +0.730s 5 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +0.819s 6 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.188s 7 Scott Redding GBR ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +1.343s 8 Tom Sykes GBR ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +1.386s 9 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.563s 10 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.889s 11 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +1.962s 12 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +2.083s 13 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC +2.243s 14 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +2.346s 15 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +2.366s 16 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC +2.395s 17 Bradley Ray GBR Yamaha Motoxracing Team +2.407s 18 Hafizh Syahrin MAS PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team +3.660s 19 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing MOVISIO +3.867s 20 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team +3.987s 21 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it - Ducati +4.172s 22 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +5.100s 23 Tito Rabat ESP Kawasaki Puccetti +5.217s 24 Isaac Vinales ESP Pedercini Racing +5.258s

Donington Park: Official World Superbike Lap Records:

Best Lap:

Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki 1m 26.080s (2022)

Best Race Lap:

Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha 1m 26.767s (2022)

Reigning champion Alvaro Bautista, chasing a first Donington Park WorldSBK victory this weekend, moved to the top of the timesheets during a damp final practice for the 2023 British round.

After two rain-interrupted Friday sessions, led by Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu respectively, riders and teams were hoping for a fully dry FP3 to try and complete their delayed set-up work.

But the British weather had other ideas, earlier rain leaving numerous damp patches scattered around the track.

Lap times thus remained north of the 1m 30s barrier - compared to Rea's 1m 27.627s Friday best on the smoother but more abrasive new asphalt - until the final ten minutes.

Despite feeling 'unprepared' due to the lack of track time on Friday, the slippery surface meant Rea and team-mate Alex Lowes chose to sit out the opening half of FP3 before making their presence felt at the top of the timesheets.

But the track continued to get faster right to the flag, culminating in a 1m 27.636s by Bautista, with last year's triple winner Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and home star Rea completing the top three.

Oliver Konig was caught out at the fearsome Craner Curves at the end of the session, leaving his machine heavily damaged and the rider clearly shaken.

Superpole (qualifying) takes place at 11:10 and Race 1 at 14:00, but the dark clouds overhead are sure to keep riders on their toes.

Donington Park has been resurfaced since the 2022 event, where Toprak Razgatlioglu took all three wins and eventual champion Alvaro Bautista suffered a rare retirement and managed just one podium.

Donington Park 2022:

Race 1 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Superpole Race winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Race 2 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha