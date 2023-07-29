Garrett Gerloff and Scott Redding formed a rare BMW one-two on top of the timesheets during Saturday morning practice for the 2023 Czech WorldSBK round at Most.

After a rain-interrupted Friday, which saw Toprak Razgatlioglu fastest from fellow Yamaha rider Remy Gardner, the dry and sunny FP3 saw the best laps of the weekend so far.

Gerloff finished just 0.007s quicker than Redding in a session that saw Yamaha riders Toprak Razgatlioglu and Andrea Locatelli completed the top four and just one-second cover the top 14 riders, completed by Jonathan Rea.

Locatelli kept Yamaha quickest in the early stages before Danilo Petrucci, third on Friday, put his Barni Ducati on top. The Italian, impressing on his first Most visit, kept control until Locatelli and then Gerloff took over as the final five minutes began.

Red sectors flashed up all over the timesheets in the closing minutes with Razgatlioglu, Redding and then Gerloff again, using the SCO tyre, rotating through P1.

Sixth on Friday, Ducati's reigning champion and runaway 2023 title leader Alvaro Bautista dropped to eleventh this morning, with Rea sliding from tenth to 14th for Kawasaki.

Superpole takes place at 11:10 local time.

2023 World Superbike, Czech Republic - Free Practice (3) Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW 1:31.689s 2 Scott Redding GBR ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +0.007s 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon +0.073s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon +0.224s 5 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.268s 6 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +0.337s 7 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.376s 8 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC +0.402s 9 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.436s 10 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it - Ducati +0.439s 11 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it - Ducati +0.497s 12 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +0.634s 13 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +0.641s 14 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +0.679s 15 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +1.157s 16 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC +1.184s 17 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.429s 18 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +1.735s 19 Tito Rabat ESP Kawasaki Puccetti +2.235s 20 Roberto Tamburini ITA Yamaha Motoxracing Team +2.437s 21 Isaac Vinales ESP Pedercini Racing +2.542s 22 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing MOVISIO +2.555s 23 Hannes Soomer EST PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team +2.670s 24 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team +2.760s

Most World Superbike records

Fastest Lap: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:30.947s

Most Wins: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK (4)

2022 Race Winners

Race 1: Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK

Race 2: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK

Remaining 2023 Weekend Schedule (UK time):

Saturday:

Superpole 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday:

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race 2 - 13:00