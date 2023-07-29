2023 Czech World Superbike Results - FP3: Gerloff, Redding form BMW 1-2

Peter McLaren's picture
29 Jul 2023
Garrett Gerloff, Czech WorldSBK, 28 July

Saturday morning's Free Practice 3 results for round eight of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Most in the Czech Republic.

Garrett Gerloff and Scott Redding formed a rare BMW one-two on top of the timesheets during Saturday morning practice for the 2023 Czech WorldSBK round at Most.

After a rain-interrupted Friday, which saw Toprak Razgatlioglu fastest from fellow Yamaha rider Remy Gardner, the dry and sunny FP3 saw the best laps of the weekend so far.

Gerloff finished just 0.007s quicker than Redding in a session that saw Yamaha riders Toprak Razgatlioglu and Andrea Locatelli completed the top four and just one-second cover the top 14 riders, completed by Jonathan Rea.

Locatelli kept Yamaha quickest in the early stages before Danilo Petrucci, third on Friday, put his Barni Ducati on top. The Italian, impressing on his first Most visit, kept control until Locatelli and then Gerloff took over as the final five minutes began.

Red sectors flashed up all over the timesheets in the closing minutes with Razgatlioglu, Redding and then Gerloff again, using the SCO tyre, rotating through P1.

Sixth on Friday, Ducati's reigning champion and runaway 2023 title leader Alvaro Bautista dropped to eleventh this morning, with Rea sliding from tenth to 14th for Kawasaki.

Superpole takes place at 11:10 local time.

2023 World Superbike, Czech Republic - Free Practice (3) Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW1:31.689s
2Scott ReddingGBRROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+0.007s
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon +0.073s
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon +0.224s
5Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+0.268s
6Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+0.337s
7Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.376s
8Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+0.402s
9Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+0.436s
10Michael RinaldiITAAruba.it - Ducati+0.439s
11Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+0.497s
12Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+0.634s
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+0.641s
14Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team +0.679s
15Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team +1.157s
16Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+1.184s
17Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.429s
18Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+1.735s
19Tito RabatESPKawasaki Puccetti+2.235s
20Roberto TamburiniITAYamaha Motoxracing Team+2.437s
21Isaac VinalesESP Pedercini Racing+2.542s
22Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing MOVISIO+2.555s
23Hannes SoomerESTPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team+2.670s
24Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team+2.760s

Most World Superbike records

Fastest Lap: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:30.947s

Most Wins: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK (4)

2022 Race Winners

Race 1: Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK

Race 2: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK

Remaining 2023 Weekend Schedule (UK time):

Saturday:

Superpole 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday:

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race 2 - 13:00