2023 Czech World Superbike Results - FP3: Gerloff, Redding form BMW 1-2
Saturday morning's Free Practice 3 results for round eight of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Most in the Czech Republic.
Garrett Gerloff and Scott Redding formed a rare BMW one-two on top of the timesheets during Saturday morning practice for the 2023 Czech WorldSBK round at Most.
After a rain-interrupted Friday, which saw Toprak Razgatlioglu fastest from fellow Yamaha rider Remy Gardner, the dry and sunny FP3 saw the best laps of the weekend so far.
Gerloff finished just 0.007s quicker than Redding in a session that saw Yamaha riders Toprak Razgatlioglu and Andrea Locatelli completed the top four and just one-second cover the top 14 riders, completed by Jonathan Rea.
- Jonathan Rea responds to Yamaha rumours: “Everything is ongoing”
- Lecuona on his future: “MotoGP is the top, I’ve always said this”
- Explained: eFuels, Biofuels and MotoGP 2024 - Exclusive
Locatelli kept Yamaha quickest in the early stages before Danilo Petrucci, third on Friday, put his Barni Ducati on top. The Italian, impressing on his first Most visit, kept control until Locatelli and then Gerloff took over as the final five minutes began.
Red sectors flashed up all over the timesheets in the closing minutes with Razgatlioglu, Redding and then Gerloff again, using the SCO tyre, rotating through P1.
Sixth on Friday, Ducati's reigning champion and runaway 2023 title leader Alvaro Bautista dropped to eleventh this morning, with Rea sliding from tenth to 14th for Kawasaki.
Superpole takes place at 11:10 local time.
|2023 World Superbike, Czech Republic - Free Practice (3) Results
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|1:31.689s
|2
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+0.007s
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon
|+0.073s
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon
|+0.224s
|5
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.268s
|6
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.337s
|7
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.376s
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+0.402s
|9
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.436s
|10
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.439s
|11
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.497s
|12
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+0.634s
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+0.641s
|14
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.679s
|15
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+1.157s
|16
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+1.184s
|17
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.429s
|18
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+1.735s
|19
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+2.235s
|20
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+2.437s
|21
|Isaac Vinales
|ESP
|Pedercini Racing
|+2.542s
|22
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing MOVISIO
|+2.555s
|23
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team
|+2.670s
|24
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team
|+2.760s
Most World Superbike records
Fastest Lap: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:30.947s
Most Wins: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK (4)
2022 Race Winners
Race 1: Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
Race 2: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
Remaining 2023 Weekend Schedule (UK time):
Saturday:
Superpole 10:10-10:25
Race 1 - 13:00
Sunday:
Warm-up - 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race - 10:00
Race 2 - 13:00