Czech World Superbike Results FP2: Toprak Razgatlioglu fastest, Remy Gardner rises to P2
Results from Free Practice 2, round eight of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Most, Czech Republic.
With limited dry running in FP1, riders made sure to make the most of the improved conditions at the start of Practice 2.
However, Garrett Gerloff ran into immediate trouble as he was seen travelling through the gravel before returning to pit lane.
There were more problems for BMW as Michael Van Der Mark then suffered a crash on his second flying lap.
Eric Granado was the next rider to run through the gravel, although it wasn’t a technical issue as was the case for Gerloff.
With lap times already quicker than FP1, Alex Lowes was fastest before seeing teammate Jonathan Rea break underneath the 1m 33s barrier.
Following his early scare, Granado then became the second rider to suffer a crash a couple of laps later.
Also suffering issues with his machine, Bautista was still in the Ducati garage with a third of the session as his mechanics worked on the underneath of his Panigale V4 R.
Continuing BMW’s strong start to the weekend, Gerloff put his M 1000 RR into third after overcoming problems at the beginning of FP2. One place further back was Scott Redding while Loris Baz was fifth.
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Bautista began to show thair pace with half the session remaining as they moved into the top five, however, Rea’s early time remained out of reach.
Alex Lowes, who was still second fastest, suffered a crash before managing to get his bike back to pit lane.
Threatening to go quickest, Philipp Oettl lost time in sector three and was unable to do so, however, Razgatlioglu had no such issues as he blasted hsi way to the top by half a second.
Razgatlioglu then improved again but it wasn’t enough to open up a sizable advantage as Remy Gardner went second, less than a tenth down.
Lowes then suffered a second fall with just a few minutes remaining, which put an end to his session.
As Bautista pushed his luck on the entry to turn one, Dominique Aegerter did the same but lost the front-end of his Yamaha.
|2023 World Superbike Most, Czech Republic - Free Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|1:32.367s
|2
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.012s
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.104s
|4
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.193s
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.244s
|6
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.287s
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.439s
|8
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.519s
|9
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.523s
|10
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.525s
|11
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.604s
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.691s
|13
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.741s
|14
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.968s
|15
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.976s
|16
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.034s
|17
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.078s
|18
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+2.153s
|19
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.267s
|20
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+2.300s
|21
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+2.611s
|22
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+3.688s
|23
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+3.709s
|24
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+11.848s
Most World Superbike records
Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:30.947s
Most Wins - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK (4)
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
Scott Redding was fastest for BMW in a rain-affected FP1 session, while Bautista and Rea elected not to set lap times in the dry late on.
Van Der Mark made his comeback from injury in FP1, while debutant Hannes Soomer suffered a crash at turn 21 with just a few corners remaining.
Weekend Schedule
Friday
Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15
Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30
Superpole 10:10-10:25
Race 1 - 13:00
Sunday
Warm-up - 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race - 10:00
Race 2 - 13:00