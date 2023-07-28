Czech World Superbike Results FP2: Toprak Razgatlioglu fastest, Remy Gardner rises to P2

28 Jul 2023
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Czech WorldSBK, 28 July

Results from Free Practice 2, round eight of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Most, Czech Republic.

With limited dry running in FP1, riders made sure to make the most of the improved conditions at the start of Practice 2.

However, Garrett Gerloff ran into immediate trouble as he was seen travelling through the gravel before returning to pit lane.

There were more problems for BMW as Michael Van Der Mark then suffered a crash on his second flying lap. 

Eric Granado was the next rider to run through the gravel, although it wasn’t a technical issue as was the case for Gerloff. 

With lap times already quicker than FP1, Alex Lowes was fastest before seeing teammate Jonathan Rea break underneath the 1m 33s barrier.

Following his early scare, Granado then became the second rider to suffer a crash a couple of laps later.

Also suffering issues with his machine, Bautista was still in the Ducati garage with a third of the session as his mechanics worked on the underneath of his Panigale V4 R. 

Continuing BMW’s strong start to the weekend, Gerloff put his M 1000 RR into third after overcoming problems at the beginning of FP2. One place further back was Scott Redding while Loris Baz was fifth. 

Toprak Razgatlioglu and Bautista began to show thair pace with half the session remaining as they moved into the top five, however, Rea’s early time remained out of reach. 

Alex Lowes, who was still second fastest, suffered a crash before managing to get his bike back to pit lane. 

Threatening to go quickest, Philipp Oettl lost time in sector three and was unable to do so, however, Razgatlioglu had no such issues as he blasted hsi way to the top by half a second. 

Razgatlioglu then improved again but it wasn’t enough to open up a sizable advantage as Remy Gardner went second, less than a tenth down.

Lowes then suffered a second fall with just a few minutes remaining, which put an end to his session.

As Bautista pushed his luck on the entry to turn one, Dominique Aegerter did the same but lost the front-end of his Yamaha.

2023 World Superbike Most, Czech Republic - Free Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK1:32.367s
2Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.012s
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.104s
4Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.193s
5Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+0.244s
6Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.287s
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.439s
8Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.519s
9Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.523s
10Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.525s
11Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.604s
12Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.691s
13Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.741s
14Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+0.968s
15Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+0.976s
16Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.034s
17Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.078s
18Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+2.153s
19Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.267s
20Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+2.300s
21Hannes SoomerESTPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+2.611s
22Roberto TamburiniITAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+3.688s
23Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+3.709s
24Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+11.848s

Most World Superbike records

Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:30.947s

Most Wins - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK (4)

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK

Scott Redding was fastest for BMW in a rain-affected FP1 session, while Bautista and Rea elected not to set lap times in the dry late on. 

Van Der Mark made his comeback from injury in FP1, while debutant Hannes Soomer suffered a crash at turn 21 with just a few corners remaining. 

Weekend Schedule

Friday 

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday 

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race 2 - 13:00