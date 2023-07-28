With limited dry running in FP1, riders made sure to make the most of the improved conditions at the start of Practice 2.

However, Garrett Gerloff ran into immediate trouble as he was seen travelling through the gravel before returning to pit lane.

There were more problems for BMW as Michael Van Der Mark then suffered a crash on his second flying lap.

Eric Granado was the next rider to run through the gravel, although it wasn’t a technical issue as was the case for Gerloff.

With lap times already quicker than FP1, Alex Lowes was fastest before seeing teammate Jonathan Rea break underneath the 1m 33s barrier.

Following his early scare, Granado then became the second rider to suffer a crash a couple of laps later.

Also suffering issues with his machine, Bautista was still in the Ducati garage with a third of the session as his mechanics worked on the underneath of his Panigale V4 R.

Continuing BMW’s strong start to the weekend, Gerloff put his M 1000 RR into third after overcoming problems at the beginning of FP2. One place further back was Scott Redding while Loris Baz was fifth.

Toprak Razgatlioglu and Bautista began to show thair pace with half the session remaining as they moved into the top five, however, Rea’s early time remained out of reach.

Alex Lowes, who was still second fastest, suffered a crash before managing to get his bike back to pit lane.

Threatening to go quickest, Philipp Oettl lost time in sector three and was unable to do so, however, Razgatlioglu had no such issues as he blasted hsi way to the top by half a second.

Razgatlioglu then improved again but it wasn’t enough to open up a sizable advantage as Remy Gardner went second, less than a tenth down.

Lowes then suffered a second fall with just a few minutes remaining, which put an end to his session.

As Bautista pushed his luck on the entry to turn one, Dominique Aegerter did the same but lost the front-end of his Yamaha.

2023 World Superbike Most, Czech Republic - Free Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK 1:32.367s 2 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.012s 3 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.104s 4 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.193s 5 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.244s 6 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.287s 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.439s 8 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.519s 9 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.523s 10 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.525s 11 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.604s 12 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +0.691s 13 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.741s 14 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +0.968s 15 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.976s 16 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.034s 17 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.078s 18 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.153s 19 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +2.267s 20 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +2.300s 21 Hannes Soomer EST PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +2.611s 22 Roberto Tamburini ITA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +3.688s 23 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +3.709s 24 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +11.848s

Most World Superbike records

Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:30.947s

Most Wins - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK (4)

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK

Scott Redding was fastest for BMW in a rain-affected FP1 session, while Bautista and Rea elected not to set lap times in the dry late on.

Van Der Mark made his comeback from injury in FP1, while debutant Hannes Soomer suffered a crash at turn 21 with just a few corners remaining.

Weekend Schedule

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race 2 - 13:00