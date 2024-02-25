2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Race (2) - Results
Results from Race 2, round one of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Phillip Island, Australia.
Andrea Locatelli made the perfect start as he took the lead from Alex Lowes, while Alvaro Bautista also came through on the Superpole Race winner.
Lowes and Bautista spent the next lap battling hard for second place before a huge blow up for Toprak Razgatlioglu separated the lead group.
2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Superpole Race - Results
- Phillip Island WorldSBK Race 2 start time confirmed after delay
Razgatlioglu had followed Bautista through before smoke appeared from his BMW, and while Lowes lost ground, the lead group soon closed up as Sam Lowes and Andrea Iannone clawed their way into contention.
Looking like his usual self at the front of the field, Bautista swept through on Locatelli to lead for the first time in 2024 [lap three].
A red flag was then deployed soon after following a big crash for Jonathan Rea at turn 11.
|2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Race (2) -Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|11 Laps
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.048s
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+1.178s
|4
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.275s
|5
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+2.346s
|6
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+2.913s
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|+3.480s
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+4.119s
|9
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+5.152s
|10
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+5.159s
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+5.183s
|12
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+7.652s
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+9.082s
|14
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+10.729s
|15
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+11.806s
|16
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+17.416s
|17
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+21.815s
|18
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+25.481s
|19
|Adam Norrodin
|MAL
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+32.107s
|20
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|DNF
|21
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|DNF
|22
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|DNF
A new race distance of 11 laps was confirmed as Rea was taken to the medical centre. A swift update confirming Rea was conscious was announced.
Remy Gardner also suffered a disappointing start to Race 2 as a flat tyre dropped him down the order.
When lights out took place for a second time, Bautista led into turn one as former team-mate Michael Rinaldi went from sixth to second.
Looking very comfortable in second, Rinaldi was swarming all over the rear of Bautista’s machine but was unable to find a way through.
Trying to become a race winner for the first time in WorldSBK, Locatelli crashed on the final lap as he highsided at turn four after overtaking Alex Lowes.
Unfazed by the overtake, Lowes instead went on the attack as he produced a brilliant overtake around the outside of Bautista at turn nine.