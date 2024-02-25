Andrea Locatelli made the perfect start as he took the lead from Alex Lowes, while Alvaro Bautista also came through on the Superpole Race winner.

Lowes and Bautista spent the next lap battling hard for second place before a huge blow up for Toprak Razgatlioglu separated the lead group.

Razgatlioglu had followed Bautista through before smoke appeared from his BMW, and while Lowes lost ground, the lead group soon closed up as Sam Lowes and Andrea Iannone clawed their way into contention.

Looking like his usual self at the front of the field, Bautista swept through on Locatelli to lead for the first time in 2024 [lap three].

A red flag was then deployed soon after following a big crash for Jonathan Rea at turn 11.

2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Race (2) -Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 11 Laps 2 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.048s 3 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +1.178s 4 Andrea Iannone ITA GoEleven Ducati +1.275s 5 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +2.346s 6 Michael Ruben Rinaldi SPA Motocorsa Ducati +2.913s 7 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Ducati +3.480s 8 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +4.119s 9 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +5.152s 10 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +5.159s 11 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +5.183s 12 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +7.652s 13 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +9.082s 14 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha +10.729s 15 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +11.806s 16 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +17.416s 17 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW +21.815s 18 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas Mie Honda +25.481s 19 Adam Norrodin MAL Petronas Mie Honda +32.107s 20 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK DNF 21 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK DNF 22 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team DNF

A new race distance of 11 laps was confirmed as Rea was taken to the medical centre. A swift update confirming Rea was conscious was announced.

Remy Gardner also suffered a disappointing start to Race 2 as a flat tyre dropped him down the order.

When lights out took place for a second time, Bautista led into turn one as former team-mate Michael Rinaldi went from sixth to second.

Looking very comfortable in second, Rinaldi was swarming all over the rear of Bautista’s machine but was unable to find a way through.

Trying to become a race winner for the first time in WorldSBK, Locatelli crashed on the final lap as he highsided at turn four after overtaking Alex Lowes.

Unfazed by the overtake, Lowes instead went on the attack as he produced a brilliant overtake around the outside of Bautista at turn nine.