2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Race (2) - Results

Results from Race 2, round one of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Phillip Island, Australia.

Andrea Iannone, Superpole Race, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
Andrea Locatelli made the perfect start as he took the lead from Alex Lowes, while Alvaro Bautista also came through on the Superpole Race winner.

Lowes and Bautista spent the next lap battling hard for second place before a huge blow up for Toprak Razgatlioglu separated the lead group. 

Razgatlioglu had followed Bautista through before smoke appeared from his BMW, and while Lowes lost ground, the lead group soon closed up as Sam Lowes and Andrea Iannone clawed their way into contention.

Looking like his usual self at the front of the field, Bautista swept through on Locatelli to lead for the first time in 2024 [lap three].

A red flag was then deployed soon after following a big crash for Jonathan Rea at turn 11.

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK11 Laps
2Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.048s
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+1.178s
4Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+1.275s
5Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+2.346s
6Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+2.913s
7Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+3.480s
8Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+4.119s
9Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+5.152s
10Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+5.159s
11Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+5.183s
12Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+7.652s
13Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+9.082s
14Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+10.729s
15Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+11.806s
16Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+17.416s
17Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+21.815s
18Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+25.481s
19Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie Honda+32.107s
20Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBKDNF
21Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBKDNF
22Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK TeamDNF

A new race distance of 11 laps was confirmed as Rea was taken to the medical centre. A swift update confirming Rea was conscious was announced.

Remy Gardner also suffered a disappointing start to Race 2 as a flat tyre dropped him down the order.

When lights out took place for a second time, Bautista led into turn one as former team-mate Michael Rinaldi went from sixth to second.

Looking very comfortable in second, Rinaldi was swarming all over the rear of Bautista’s machine but was unable to find a way through.

Trying to become a race winner for the first time in WorldSBK, Locatelli crashed on the final lap as he highsided at turn four after overtaking Alex Lowes.

Unfazed by the overtake, Lowes instead went on the attack as he produced a brilliant overtake around the outside of Bautista at turn nine.

