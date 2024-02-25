Phillip Island WorldSBK Race 2 start time confirmed after delay

The final WorldSBK race of the season-opener at Phillip Island will go ahead following a lengthy delay.

Andrea Locatelli, Superpole Race, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
Update: A new start time of 17:15 local time - 06:15 UK time has been confirmed by WorldSBK officials.

Race 2 of the Phillip Island WorldSBK round was delayed by over an hour due to track conditions concerns.

Considerable work by the marshals was carried out in a bid to improve the conditions of the track.

Oil and fluid at turn two was the cause of the delay.

The WorldSSP race was cut to 9 laps which as a result meant no compulsory pit stop was needed.

Taking his second win of the weekend, Yari Montella got the better of Marcel Schrotter and Adrian Huertas. 

#WorldSSP Race 2 delayed due to track conditions. New race distance 9 laps. Quick start procedure. Pit lane to open at 4.20pm local time.#AustralianWorldSBK 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/RMhJCHMRSz

— WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) February 25, 2024 

Race 2 kept its original distance of 20 laps including a mandatory pit stop.

Earlier in the day Alex Lowes became a WorldSBK race winner for the first time in four years as he won the Superpole Race.

It was also Kawasaki's first victory since Jonathan Rea won at Most last season. 

