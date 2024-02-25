Phillip Island WorldSBK Race 2 start time confirmed after delay
The final WorldSBK race of the season-opener at Phillip Island will go ahead following a lengthy delay.
Update: A new start time of 17:15 local time - 06:15 UK time has been confirmed by WorldSBK officials.
Race 2 of the Phillip Island WorldSBK round was delayed by over an hour due to track conditions concerns.
Considerable work by the marshals was carried out in a bid to improve the conditions of the track.
Oil and fluid at turn two was the cause of the delay.
The WorldSSP race was cut to 9 laps which as a result meant no compulsory pit stop was needed.
Taking his second win of the weekend, Yari Montella got the better of Marcel Schrotter and Adrian Huertas.
#WorldSSP Race 2 delayed due to track conditions. New race distance 9 laps. Quick start procedure. Pit lane to open at 4.20pm local time.#AustralianWorldSBK 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/RMhJCHMRSz
— WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) February 25, 2024
Race 2 kept its original distance of 20 laps including a mandatory pit stop.
Earlier in the day Alex Lowes became a WorldSBK race winner for the first time in four years as he won the Superpole Race.
It was also Kawasaki's first victory since Jonathan Rea won at Most last season.