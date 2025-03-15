2025 World Superbike Portimao Test Results - Day 2

The second and final day of the in-season World Superbike test at Portimao has seen Toprak Razgatlioglu set the fastest time in the morning.

The Turkish rider is 0.6 seconds ahead of his BMW teammate Michael van der Mark as of 13:00 local time, with Remy Gardner rounding out the top-three. Razgatlioglu is also the only rider so far in the 1:39s.

Alvaro Bautista has been out on-track this morning having not ridden on day one.

Honda BSB rider Tommy Bridewell has also been on-track for his first test of 2025 this morning.

Full times as of 13:00 local time on day two are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Portimao Test (March) | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Day 2 | 13:00 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:39.805 2 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:40.436 3 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:40.544 4 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:40.651 5 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:40.717 6 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:40.794 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:40.933 8 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:41.084 9 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:41.143 10 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:41.166 11 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:41.253 12 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:41.264 13 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:41.546 14 Augusto Fernandez ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:41.921 15 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:42.491 16 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:42.792 17 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:43.265 18 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:43.389 19 Markus Reiterberger GER ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:43.453 20 Sylvain Guintoli FRA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:43.503 21 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:46.180