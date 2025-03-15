2025 World Superbike Portimao Test Results - Day 2

Full results as of 13:00 on day two at the in-season World Superbike test at Portimao.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK (winter) Test. Credit: WorldSBK.
The second and final day of the in-season World Superbike test at Portimao has seen Toprak Razgatlioglu set the fastest time in the morning.

The Turkish rider is 0.6 seconds ahead of his BMW teammate Michael van der Mark as of 13:00 local time, with Remy Gardner rounding out the top-three. Razgatlioglu is also the only rider so far in the 1:39s.

Alvaro Bautista has been out on-track this morning having not ridden on day one.

Honda BSB rider Tommy Bridewell has also been on-track for his first test of 2025 this morning.

Full times as of 13:00 local time on day two are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Portimao Test (March) | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Day 2 | 13:00

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:39.805
2Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:40.436
3Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:40.544
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.651
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.717
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:40.794
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:40.933
8Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:41.084
9Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:41.143
10Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:41.166
11Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:41.253
12Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.264
13Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:41.546
14Augusto FernandezESPPata Maxus YamahaHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.921
15Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:42.491
16Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:42.792
17Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:43.265
18Tommy BridewellGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:43.389
19Markus ReiterbergerGERROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:43.453
20Sylvain GuintoliFRAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:43.503
21Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:46.180
  • Autodromo Internacional do Algarve WorldSBK all-time lap record: 1:39.610 (Jonathan Rea, 2022)
  • Autodromo Internacional do Algarve WorldSBK race lap record: 1:39.826 (Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2023 Superpole Race)
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

