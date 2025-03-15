2025 World Superbike Portimao Test Results - Day 2
Full results as of 13:00 on day two at the in-season World Superbike test at Portimao.
The second and final day of the in-season World Superbike test at Portimao has seen Toprak Razgatlioglu set the fastest time in the morning.
The Turkish rider is 0.6 seconds ahead of his BMW teammate Michael van der Mark as of 13:00 local time, with Remy Gardner rounding out the top-three. Razgatlioglu is also the only rider so far in the 1:39s.
Alvaro Bautista has been out on-track this morning having not ridden on day one.
Honda BSB rider Tommy Bridewell has also been on-track for his first test of 2025 this morning.
Full times as of 13:00 local time on day two are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Portimao Test (March) | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Day 2 | 13:00
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:39.805
|2
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:40.436
|3
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.544
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.651
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.717
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:40.794
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.933
|8
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:41.084
|9
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:41.143
|10
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:41.166
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:41.253
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.264
|13
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:41.546
|14
|Augusto Fernandez
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.921
|15
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:42.491
|16
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:42.792
|17
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:43.265
|18
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:43.389
|19
|Markus Reiterberger
|GER
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:43.453
|20
|Sylvain Guintoli
|FRA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:43.503
|21
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:46.180
- Autodromo Internacional do Algarve WorldSBK all-time lap record: 1:39.610 (Jonathan Rea, 2022)
- Autodromo Internacional do Algarve WorldSBK race lap record: 1:39.826 (Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2023 Superpole Race)