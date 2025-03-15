Xavi Vierge looks to the past for Portimao WorldSBK progress

Honda’s Xavi Vierge says an old setting helped him find more pace at Portimao during this weekend’s WorldSBK test.

Xavi Vierge, 2025 WorldSBK Portimao (winter) Test. Credit: WorldSBK.
Xavi Vierge, 2025 WorldSBK Portimao (winter) Test. Credit: WorldSBK.

This weekend’s World Superbike test in Portimao offered much different conditions on the opening day to what the series faced at the opening round in Australia, requiring a rethink for Xavi Vierge and Honda.

Vierge, who ended the day fourth-fastest, said that there were adjustments to make in the morning, both because of what were wet conditions after overnight rain and because of the difference in conditions between Portugal and Australia.

“We were expecting dry time today, but unfortunately it was quite wet all morning,” Vierge told WolrdSBK.com.

“Of course this changed our plan because we didn’t have enough track time to test everything, but we were able to test the most important things like the electronics.

“At the start, the feeling was not perfect; coming from Australia, the temperatures are much lower and it’s a very different track, so we needed to adapt the bike setup a bit.

“After a few pit exits I started to feel good, and it allowed us to focus on the test items we wanted to try.”

Vierge revealed that a reversion to a setting he had used in the past was a key to unlocking some additional pace from the Fireblade.

“We found something that we had been working on in the past, and let’s say we recovered it, and it looks like it was helping us a lot, as soon as we started working on it we improved our pace a lot.”

He added: “I was happy, because I think even with the less than ideal conditions we were fast with the race tire. We need to stay grounded because, as we know, those low temperatures are always helpful to us, and we need to see if we are still as competitive in higher temperatures.

“For the moment, today was really positive, it feels really nice to be fast and competitive, so I am happy with that and a big thank you to the team for their work.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 Feature
34m ago
Five winners and five losers from first qualifying of F1 2025
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari
F1 News
44m ago
Where McLaren has the edge over Red Bull and Mercedes at F1 Australian GP
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
WSBK News
1h ago
Xavi Vierge looks to the past for Portimao WorldSBK progress
Xavi Vierge, 2025 WorldSBK Portimao (winter) Test. Credit: WorldSBK.
F1 News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda on outqualifying Ferrari in Melbourne: That was a magic lap
Yuki Tsunoda
WSBK News
1h ago
Andrea Locatelli “quite happy” with Yamaha “feeling” after WorldSBK Portimao test day one
Andrea Locatelli, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
2h ago
McLaren's stance on F1 team orders explained after front-row lockout
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are free to race in Australia
WSBK
2h ago
2025 Portimao World Superbike Test, Day 2 - LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK (winter) Test. Credit: WorldSBK.
MotoGP News
2h ago
How to watch Argentina MotoGP Sprint race today: Live stream here
Marco Bezzecchi
NASCAR News
2h ago
Jimmie Johnson supporting Christopher Bell in NASCAR four-peat bid
Christopher Bell
F1 News
2h ago
George Russell concedes McLaren “out of reach” of Mercedes after Australia qualifying
George Russell and Lando Norris