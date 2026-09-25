2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Friday Practice Results: Lecuona sweeps, Bulega crashes again

Full results from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the FP2 session at round 10 of the 2026 World Superbike Championship, the Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit.

Iker Lecuona topped FP2, sweeping practice at Cremona, as Nicolo Bulega once again crashed. This time Bulega's crash, at turn eight, was much earlier, and he lost over half-an-hour of running, although he still finished the session second.

FP2 was red flagged early on for a crash for Remy Gardner at turn one, which closely followed a similar-looking crash for Yari Montella at the same corner. Gardner didn't set a time, but was declared fit after a trip to the medical centre. 

Alex Lowes also didn't set a time; he went down at turn six shortly after the session restarted.

Behind Bulega, Alberto Surra completed the top-three, while Ducati again locked out the top-six with Sam Lowes, Tommy Bridewell, and Yari Montella.

Garrett Gerloff was the leading non-Ducati rider in seventh, ahead of Miguel Oliveira, Lorenzo Baldassarri, and Axel Bassani who rounded out the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from FP2 at Cremona are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | FP2 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.108
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.362
3Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.569
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.788
5Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.868
6Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.879
7Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:28.913
8Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:28.922
9Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.012
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:29.112
11Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.189
12Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:29.217
13Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:29.275
14Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:29.365
15Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:29.505
16Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:29.584
17Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:29.850
18Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.919
19Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:30.017
20Twan SmitsNEDMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:30.038
21Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
22Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998No Time Set

FP1

Results from the FP1 session at round 10 of the 2026 World Superbike Championship, the Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit.

Iker Lecuona topped WorldSBK FP1 at Cremona circuit, lapping at 1m28.278s, faster than the best Race 2 lap from 2025.

Nicolo Bulega was second-fastest but crashed at turn 10 on his final timed lap. He ended up 0.119 seconds adrift of his team-mate.

Lorenzo Baldassarri rounded out the top-three, while Sam Lowes, Yari Montella, and Alberto Surra completed an all-Ducati top-six, Montella taking fifth despite an early technical problem.

There was also a technical problem for Danilo Petrucci, although his didn't seem to be fixed and he finished down in 22nd and almost three second off the pace.

Alex Lowes was the leading non-Ducati rider in seventh, ahead of Garrett Gerloff, Alvaro Bautista, and Axel Bassani who completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from FP1 at Cremona are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | FP1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.278
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.397
3Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.582
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.752
5Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.847
6Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.851
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:28.950
8Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:29.063
9Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.079
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:29.097
11Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:29.194
12Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:29.254
13Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:29.256
14Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:29.354
15Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:29.468
16Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.646
17Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:29.709
18Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:29.722
19Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:29.823
20Twan SmitsNEDMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:30.300
21Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.542
22Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:31.115

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World Superbikes
2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Friday Practice Results: Lecuona sweeps, Bulega crashes again
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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