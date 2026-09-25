2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Friday Practice Results: Lecuona sweeps, Bulega crashes again

Results from the FP2 session at round 10 of the 2026 World Superbike Championship, the Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit.

Iker Lecuona topped FP2, sweeping practice at Cremona, as Nicolo Bulega once again crashed. This time Bulega's crash, at turn eight, was much earlier, and he lost over half-an-hour of running, although he still finished the session second.

FP2 was red flagged early on for a crash for Remy Gardner at turn one, which closely followed a similar-looking crash for Yari Montella at the same corner. Gardner didn't set a time, but was declared fit after a trip to the medical centre.

Alex Lowes also didn't set a time; he went down at turn six shortly after the session restarted.

Behind Bulega, Alberto Surra completed the top-three, while Ducati again locked out the top-six with Sam Lowes, Tommy Bridewell, and Yari Montella.

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Garrett Gerloff was the leading non-Ducati rider in seventh, ahead of Miguel Oliveira, Lorenzo Baldassarri, and Axel Bassani who rounded out the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from FP2 at Cremona are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | FP2 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:28.108 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:28.362 3 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:28.569 4 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:28.788 5 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:28.868 6 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:28.879 7 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:28.913 8 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:28.922 9 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:29.012 10 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:29.112 11 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:29.189 12 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:29.217 13 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:29.275 14 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:29.365 15 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:29.505 16 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:29.584 17 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:29.850 18 Loris Baz FRA MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:29.919 19 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:30.017 20 Twan Smits NED Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:30.038 21 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 No Time Set 22 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 No Time Set

FP1

Results from the FP1 session at round 10 of the 2026 World Superbike Championship, the Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit.

Iker Lecuona topped WorldSBK FP1 at Cremona circuit, lapping at 1m28.278s, faster than the best Race 2 lap from 2025.

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Nicolo Bulega was second-fastest but crashed at turn 10 on his final timed lap. He ended up 0.119 seconds adrift of his team-mate.

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Lorenzo Baldassarri rounded out the top-three, while Sam Lowes, Yari Montella, and Alberto Surra completed an all-Ducati top-six, Montella taking fifth despite an early technical problem.

There was also a technical problem for Danilo Petrucci, although his didn't seem to be fixed and he finished down in 22nd and almost three second off the pace.

Alex Lowes was the leading non-Ducati rider in seventh, ahead of Garrett Gerloff, Alvaro Bautista, and Axel Bassani who completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from FP1 at Cremona are below.

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