2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Friday Practice Results: Lecuona sweeps, Bulega crashes again
Full results from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit.
Results from the FP2 session at round 10 of the 2026 World Superbike Championship, the Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit.
Iker Lecuona topped FP2, sweeping practice at Cremona, as Nicolo Bulega once again crashed. This time Bulega's crash, at turn eight, was much earlier, and he lost over half-an-hour of running, although he still finished the session second.
FP2 was red flagged early on for a crash for Remy Gardner at turn one, which closely followed a similar-looking crash for Yari Montella at the same corner. Gardner didn't set a time, but was declared fit after a trip to the medical centre.
Alex Lowes also didn't set a time; he went down at turn six shortly after the session restarted.
Behind Bulega, Alberto Surra completed the top-three, while Ducati again locked out the top-six with Sam Lowes, Tommy Bridewell, and Yari Montella.
Garrett Gerloff was the leading non-Ducati rider in seventh, ahead of Miguel Oliveira, Lorenzo Baldassarri, and Axel Bassani who rounded out the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from FP2 at Cremona are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | FP2 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.108
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.362
|3
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.569
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.788
|5
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.868
|6
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.879
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:28.913
|8
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:28.922
|9
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.012
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:29.112
|11
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.189
|12
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:29.217
|13
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.275
|14
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:29.365
|15
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.505
|16
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.584
|17
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.850
|18
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.919
|19
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:30.017
|20
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.038
|21
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|22
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|No Time Set
FP1
Results from the FP1 session at round 10 of the 2026 World Superbike Championship, the Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit.
Iker Lecuona topped WorldSBK FP1 at Cremona circuit, lapping at 1m28.278s, faster than the best Race 2 lap from 2025.
Nicolo Bulega was second-fastest but crashed at turn 10 on his final timed lap. He ended up 0.119 seconds adrift of his team-mate.
Lorenzo Baldassarri rounded out the top-three, while Sam Lowes, Yari Montella, and Alberto Surra completed an all-Ducati top-six, Montella taking fifth despite an early technical problem.
There was also a technical problem for Danilo Petrucci, although his didn't seem to be fixed and he finished down in 22nd and almost three second off the pace.
Alex Lowes was the leading non-Ducati rider in seventh, ahead of Garrett Gerloff, Alvaro Bautista, and Axel Bassani who completed the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from FP1 at Cremona are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | FP1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.278
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.397
|3
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.582
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.752
|5
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.847
|6
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.851
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:28.950
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:29.063
|9
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.079
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:29.097
|11
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.194
|12
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:29.254
|13
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:29.256
|14
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.354
|15
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.468
|16
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.646
|17
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.709
|18
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.722
|19
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:29.823
|20
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.300
|21
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.542
|22
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:31.115