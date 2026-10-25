A lot of mechanics were gathered around the back of Fernando Alonso's car on the grid after his engine appeared to be on fire after qualifying...
F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates from COTA as Kimi Antonelli looks to seal title
Live updates from the 2026 F1 United States Grand Prix at COTA
KEY MOMENTS
- US GP begins at 8pm GMT
- Kimi Antonelli starts on pole
- Kimi Antonelli can win the championship today
The 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, 25 October) at the Circuit of the Americas, as Andrea Kimi Antonelli has his first chance to win the title.
The Mercedes driver, in just his second year in F1, has a chance to make history today at the US Grand Prix as he faces his first match point in the championship battle.
Starting from pole position, Kimi Antonelli can win the world championship today if he wins the race, team-mate George Russell is ninth and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is fifth.
If Antonelli doesn't win the race, the title will roll on to the Mexico City Grand Prix.
The Italian will face stiff opposition from the Red Bull pair of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, who qualified second and third.
Red Bull has won the last two grands prix with Verstappen.
Ferrari looked like being a big victory threat in its upgraded car, but struggled to fourth and fifth in qualifying with Leclerc and Hamilton.
2026 US GP schedule
Race - 8pm GMT
Max Verstappen and the bosses at COTA have been engaged in back-and-forth over the circuit conditions throughout this weekend...
Max Verstappen fires back at COTA boss: ‘He can drive my car, wouldn’t be able to walk’
With Kimi Antonelli starting from pole position, the Italian will have Max Verstappen alongside him on the grid. Will Verstappen try to take advantage of Antonelli's title nerves and overtake him at Turn 1?
Will Kimi Antonelli win the 2026 F1 title today?
How Kimi Antonelli can become F1 world champion at today's US GP
Here is how the F1 grid looks for the United States Grand Prix
F1 2026 US Grand Prix: Full starting grid after multiple penalties
Welcome to our live coverage of the United States Grand Prix from the Circuit of the Americas, and we are one hour away from the start of the race.