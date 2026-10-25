F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates from COTA as Kimi Antonelli looks to seal title

KEY MOMENTS

US GP begins at 8pm GMT

Kimi Antonelli starts on pole

Kimi Antonelli can win the championship today

The 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, 25 October) at the Circuit of the Americas, as Andrea Kimi Antonelli has his first chance to win the title.

The Mercedes driver, in just his second year in F1, has a chance to make history today at the US Grand Prix as he faces his first match point in the championship battle.

Starting from pole position, Kimi Antonelli can win the world championship today if he wins the race, team-mate George Russell is ninth and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is fifth.

If Antonelli doesn't win the race, the title will roll on to the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Italian will face stiff opposition from the Red Bull pair of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, who qualified second and third.

Red Bull has won the last two grands prix with Verstappen.

Ferrari looked like being a big victory threat in its upgraded car, but struggled to fourth and fifth in qualifying with Leclerc and Hamilton.

2026 US GP schedule

Race - 8pm GMT