Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
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F1 US Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates from COTA as Kimi Antonelli looks to seal title

Live updates from the 2026 F1 United States Grand Prix at COTA

KEY MOMENTS

  • US GP begins at 8pm GMT
  • Kimi Antonelli starts on pole
  • Kimi Antonelli can win the championship today

The 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, 25 October) at the Circuit of the Americas, as Andrea Kimi Antonelli has his first chance to win the title. 

The Mercedes driver, in just his second year in F1, has a chance to make history today at the US Grand Prix as he faces his first match point in the championship battle. 

Starting from pole position, Kimi Antonelli can win the world championship today if he wins the race, team-mate George Russell is ninth and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is fifth. 

If Antonelli doesn't win the race, the title will roll on to the Mexico City Grand Prix. 

The Italian will face stiff opposition from the Red Bull pair of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, who qualified second and third. 

Red Bull has won the last two grands prix with Verstappen. 

Ferrari looked like being a big victory threat in its upgraded car, but struggled to fourth and fifth in qualifying with Leclerc and Hamilton. 

2026 US GP schedule

Race - 8pm GMT

25 Oct 2026
19:35

A lot of mechanics were gathered around the back of Fernando Alonso's car on the grid after his engine appeared to be on fire after qualifying...

19:34
Max Verstappen vs the COTA track conditions

Max Verstappen and the bosses at COTA have been engaged in back-and-forth over the circuit conditions throughout this weekend...

Max Verstappen fires back at COTA boss: ‘He can drive my car, wouldn’t be able to walk’

Max Verstappen was not impressed with COTA boss Bobby Epstein's comments
Max Verstappen was not impressed with COTA boss Bobby Epstein's comments
19:31

With Kimi Antonelli starting from pole position, the Italian will have Max Verstappen alongside him on the grid. Will Verstappen try to take advantage of Antonelli's title nerves and overtake him at Turn 1?

19:20
Kimi Antonelli can win the title today

Will Kimi Antonelli win the 2026 F1 title today?

How Kimi Antonelli can become F1 world champion at today's US GP

Kimi Antonelli has won his maiden F1 world championship
Kimi Antonelli has won his maiden F1 world championship
19:10
United States Grand Prix Starting Grid

Here is how the F1 grid looks for the United States Grand Prix

F1 2026 US Grand Prix: Full starting grid after multiple penalties

Franco Colapinto is among several drivers taking penalties
Franco Colapinto is among several drivers taking penalties
19:02
United States Grand Prix build-up

Welcome to our live coverage of the United States Grand Prix from the Circuit of the Americas, and we are one hour away from the start of the race.