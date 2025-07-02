Intriguing complication involved in Scott Redding's British Superbikes return

Scott Redding’s BSB return in place of Glenn Irwin comes with a logistical complication.

Scott Redding, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Scott Redding, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Scott Redding’s recently announced return to the British Superbike Championship to replace Glenn Irwin comes with a complication.

Redding was announced to be replacing Irwin, who was injured at the Snetterton BSB in June, for the upcoming Knockhill BSB on Tuesday (1 July) in the PBM Ducati team.

The announcement itself does not include detail of the duration of Scott Redding’s commitment to PBM, but a post on X (formerly Twitter) from the managing director of Hager, PBM’s title sponsor, indicates that Redding will be racing in BSB beyond this weekend’s (4–6 July) race in Scotland, given the extent of Irwin’s injuries and the absence of any firm return plans for the Northern Irishman.

"It will be until Glenn is fit," Bruce Davies said.

Big question surrounds Scott Redding in 2025

The complication for Redding comes from the lack of an announcement about departure from WorldSBK or from the Bonovo MGM team, which has reportedly in financial trouble since before the most recent round of this year’s World Superbike Championship in Misano.

Specifically, the WorldSBK and BSB calendar feature several clashes for the remainder of this year.

Particularly: the Brands Hatch BSB on 25–27 July, which is the next round after Knockhill, is on the same weekend as the Hungarian WorldSBK; the Donington BSB on 5–7 September has a clash with the French WorldSBK; and the BSB finale at Brands Hatch clashes with the final WorldSBK round at Jerez.

Redding’s commitment to PBM is therefore indicative of either that PBM is content with Irwin being replaced at only three of the remaining six rounds should he be unable to return this year; that PBM has options to replace Redding on the weekends he’s unavailable through his WorldSBK duties; or that Redding’s WorldSBK duties are either superseded by BSB, or about to become invalid through a withdrawal of the MGM team midway through the 2025 season.

Whatever the case, Redding’s move to BSB to replace Irwin is one which, at least for the time being, presents a few additional questions.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
7m ago
Jorge Martin offers clue to MotoGP return date
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
11m ago
Jorge Lorenzo names the MotoGP rider with same sensational skill as Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner
F1 News
45m ago
Everything Toto Wolff said - and didn’t say - about signing Max Verstappen
George Russell and Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
1h ago
Alex Marquez's scar is on show as he plots MotoGP return from injury
Alex Marquez
BSB Feature
1h ago
Intriguing complication involved in Scott Redding's British Superbikes return
Scott Redding, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Explained: Everything we know about Max Verstappen's Red Bull exit clause
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
2h ago
Bimota has “two of the top five riders” in WorldSBK
Axel Bassani, Alex Lowes, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Aprilia ‘contact’ rider as a Plan B if Jorge Martin leaves
Jorge Martin
MotoGP Feature
2h ago
A MotoGP factory with a huge problem told to sign more than one new rider
Fabio Quartararo
F1 News
3h ago
Martin Brundle: "Nervous" George Russell "ringing around" amid Max Verstappen rumour
George Russell's future remains unclear