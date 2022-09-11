2022 British Superbikes Snetterton- Race Results (3)

It was all change over the line with a time penalty added for passing the safety car as it entered the pits, but Bradley Ray had a big enough advantage to keep his win and pull off a treble at Snetterton.

Following on from a dominant race one and tactical win over Tarran Mackenzie in race two, the third race looking to be going the same way, with the Yamahas having broken up ahead, Glenn Irwin was giving chase.

The safety car was deployed to remove Storm Stacey’s smoking bike, which bunched the field back up.

British Superbike Snetterton - Race results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Bradley Ray GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha 29m 40.682s 2 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW +0.739s 3 Tarran Mackenzie GBR McAMS Yamaha +1.548s 4 Glenn Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK +1.945s 5 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha +2.422s 6 Leon Haslam GBR Visiontrack Kawasaki +4.063s 7 Tommy Bridewell GBR Oxford Products Racing Ducati +4.189s 8 Kyle Ryde GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha +5.379s 9 Andrew Irwin GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad +6.59s 10 Lee Jackson GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki +6.656s 11 Josh Brookes AUS MCE Ducati +8.568s 12 Danny Kent GBR Buildbase Suzuki =10.375s 13 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK +10.402s 14 Ryo Mizuno JAP Honda Racing UK +12.252s 15 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki +14.322s 16 Leon Jeacock GBR Specsavers Suzuki +17.252s 17 Takumi Takahashi JAP Honda Racing UK +25.427s 18 Storm Stacey GBR Team LKQ Euro Parts Kawasaki 8 laps 19 Josh Owens GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki 8 laps 20 Liam Delves GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki 10 laps 21 Danny Buchan GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad 12 laps 22 Chrissy Rouse GBR Crowe Performance BMW 12 laps 23 Tom Sykes GBR MCE Ducati 14 laps 24 Christian Iddon GBR Buildbase Suzuki 0 laps 25 Rory Skinner GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki DNS

Launching from pole after setting a new lap record in the second race, Tarran Mackenzie, launched again as the safety car pulled in from the lead, with the two riders behind following and also being deemed to have passed the car too soon.

That caused the final standings to jump all over the place.

Ray, who had been able to use the safety car to his advantage had pulled away from Mackenzie and Irwin who fought each other for the final podium places. That gap was enough to keep his win after the two second penalty was applied to the first three riders over the line - Ray, Mackenzie and Irwin.

It is the #28’s first ever triple win at a BSB meeting and his dominant weekend also saw him pick up Snetterton’s Race Of Aces trophy.

McAMS Yamaha rider Tarran Mackenzie was given third, which caused him to apologise to the riders who followed, especially Glenn Irwin.

That was because although he drove his bike down to parc ferme thinking he had bagged a podium in second, he rode past the track staff trying to wave him back to the pits as he additional time meant he was dropped to fourth, which the team disputed with race direction after the race as Irwin felt holding back was more dangerous as he could be hit from behind.

The other podium position was instead awarded to FHO Racing BMW rider Peter Hickman - his first rostrum finish of the season.

Jason O’Halloran worked his way up to fifth, the best finish of the weekend for the McAMS rider.

The Australian was clear of Leon Haslam, who again made gains in the race, climbing from thirteenth on the grid to sixth for the with the VisionTrack Kawasaki team.

Tommy Bridewell got a front row start and got away well, but eventually faded back to seventh on the Oxford Products Ducati, just behind Haslam.

They gapped Kyle Ryde on the second Rich Energy OMG bike who crossed the line eighth, in turn clear of Andrew Irwin (Synetiq BMW Motorrad), another rider who got off to a strong start, initially up to third and racing his brother before he slipped back to ninth.

He found himself racing Lee Jackson for positon after the safety car and kept ahead, meaning the Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki rider had to settle for tenth.

Josh Brookes was two seconds further back down the road for MCE Ducati in eleventh.

The battle for twelfth was next to hit the finish line, with Danny Kent (Buildbase Suzuki)working his way up from 19th on the grid after crashing out of the previous race, to finish just ahead of Tom Neave (FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports).

The remaining points on offer went to Honda’s Ryo Mizuno in 14th and his team-mate Dean Harrison in 15th

Again there were very few riders finishing with 16th placed Leon Jeacock (Rapid CDG Ducati) and Takumi Takahashi (Honda Racing) the only other riders to meet the chequered flag.

Absentees and DNFs

There were several riders not starting with Ryan Vickers still out with concussion and Rory Skinner withdrawn again to continue his recovery after his qualifying crash.

There was an early off for Christian Iddon. Tom Sykes followed a few laps later, helped off after contact with Danny Buchan, who later retired himself.

Josh Owens, Liam Delves and chrissy Rose also failed to finish.

Snetterton Statistics

Qualifying:

1:Christian Iddon (1m 54.591s)

2:Kyle Ryde

3:Tommy Bridewell

BSB Snetterton Lap Record - 2017 Shane Byrne (Ducati) 1m 47.143s

New Lap Racord (Race 2) - Tarran Mackenzie (Yamaha) 1m 47.079s

Race One (Sprint):

1: Bradley Ray

2:Tarran Mackenzie

3:Kyle Ryde

2021 at Snetterton

Qualifying:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Jason O’Halloran

3: Tarran Mackenzie

Race One (sprint): Tarran Mackenzie

Race Two: Jason O’Halloran

Race Three: Tarran Mackenzie

Round Six Results (Thruxton)

Qualifying (superpole format):

1: Bradley Ray

2: Rory Skinner

3: Lee Jackson

Race One (sprint): Bradley Ray

Race Two: Danny Buchan

Race Three: Danny Buchan

Where does that leave the championship standings?

Bradley Ray’s momentum and form continued to increase his lead in both the overall standings before the showdown and the podium points.

The #28 has an overall total of 447, 61 more than nearest rival Jason O’Halloran. Ray’s podium points haul now stands at an impressive 61.

The Australian’s Snetterton blip sees him remain on 48 podium points, while Mackenzie’s podium finishes see him having collected 31 despite missing the beginning of the season.