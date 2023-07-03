The deal will initially see the 13-time grand prix winner step aboard the team’s vacant R1 for the Snetterton and Brands Hatch rounds, replacing Tim Neave, who left the squad earlier in the season.

McAMS Yamaha won the 2021 BSB title with Tarran Mackenzie and are currently sixth in the standings with Jason O’Halloran.

“I am very happy to get the chance to race in Bennetts BSB again,” said Rabat, who made his BSB debut at Thruxton last year with TAG Racing Honda and was competing at the Donington Park WorldSBK round last weekend for Kawasaki Puccetti.

“It’s always a pleasure to race in front of such a passionate crowd like in the UK. I want to thank McAMS Yamaha for this great opportunity to race with one of the most competitive and successful teams in the championship.

“Although I am not familiar with Snetterton or Brands Hatch, I hope to rise to the challenge and show that I can be competitive during those races. See you at Snetterton!”

Team Principal Steve Rodgers added: “From our initial conversations, Tito was hugely enthusiastic about getting the chance to come and ride in BSB again as he feels he didn’t show his true potential before for various reasons.

“As a Grand Prix world champion, he clearly knows how to ride a motorcycle and his success in the [2022] Spanish Championship shows he can ride a 1000cc Superbike.

“While BSB poses its own unique challenges, we are excited to be able to offer Tito the chance to show what he can do on a bike which has won a lot over the last few years.”

Rabat is also competing in this year's MotoE World Championship, where he is currently 14th for the Pramac team.