“Bridewell rolled around like a footballer!” | “Irwin was bang out of order!”

Bridewell clattered into BeerMonster Ducati teammate Irwin in Race 2 of the British Superbikes weekend, sending both riders into the gravel.

Irwin angrily approached the floored Bridewell and a marshal needed to drag him away, before the argument continued furiously in the garage.

Bridewell told Eurosport: “I didn’t really get sucked in. I was braking where I was braking, and didn’t realise they were braking a bit earlier than me.

“Unfortunately there was three, and two didn’t come out.

“I apologised to Glenn. I must say, I think he’s bang out of order [to] come running over and start kicking in the gravel.

“Because I could have been seriously injured. So that’s absolutely bang out of order.

“I apologised to him, I apologised to the team.

“We’ll bounce back.”

Irwin later posted to social media: “I also want to reiterate that I did not touch Tommy Bridewell whilst he rolled about like a footballer in the gravel to suddenly bounce up afterwards.”

Bridewell was hit with three penalty points and a three-place grid penalty, removing him from pole position, for Race 3 later the same day.

Irwin was given two penalty points. His angry response in the gravel was deemed 'prejudicial to the interests of the MCRCB or of motorsport generally', while he was also accused of 'disregard of instructions of an official'.