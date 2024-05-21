Fresh update issued on Ryan Vickers' condition after his crash

Ryan Vickers will not require surgery on an injury sustained at Donington Park on Sunday.

Vickers crashed heavily during Race 2 of the British Superbike Championship round.

A statement from BSB on Tuesday morning confirmed: "Following a crash in Bennetts BSB race two at Donington Park, Ryan Vickers was transferred to the Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham for further assessment.

"Ryan has sustained a left collarbone fracture, which will not require surgery."

It had previously been confirmed that Vickers injured his left chest and shoulder area.

He was he was "able to talk to his family and team" after being transported into the medical centre at the circuit.

Vickers was hospitalised on Sunday.

The OMG Grilla Yamaha rider was leading Race 1 at Donington Park on Saturday when he fell out of the lead.

He then crashed out of Race 2 at the same part of the track.