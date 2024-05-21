Fresh update issued on Ryan Vickers' condition after his crash

BSB deliver an updated statement about Ryan Vickers

BSB
BSB

Ryan Vickers will not require surgery on an injury sustained at Donington Park on Sunday.

Vickers crashed heavily during Race 2 of the British Superbike Championship round.

A statement from BSB on Tuesday morning confirmed: "Following a crash in Bennetts BSB race two at Donington Park, Ryan Vickers was transferred to the Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham for further assessment. 

"Ryan has sustained a left collarbone fracture, which will not require surgery."

It had previously been confirmed that Vickers injured his left chest and shoulder area.

He was he was "able to talk to his family and team" after being transported into the medical centre at the circuit.

Vickers was hospitalised on Sunday.

The OMG Grilla Yamaha rider was leading Race 1 at Donington Park on Saturday when he fell out of the lead.

He then crashed out of Race 2 at the same part of the track.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
20m ago
How to watch F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Monaco
Monaco
F1
News
29m ago
Ferrari fans’ grovelling apology after Max Verstappen middle finger incident
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
MotoGP
News
40m ago
Miguel Oliveira ‘really confident’, looking for ‘memorable’ Aprilia weekend
Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira
F1
News
44m ago
Audi draw up four-driver shortlist as Plan B if Carlos Sainz says no
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship,…
BSB
News
1h ago
Fresh update issued on Ryan Vickers' condition after his crash
BSB
BSB

Latest News

RR
News
1h ago
Isle of Man TT Legacy Lap returns, fans can join ride-out
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi: ‘Two challenging weeks, two very beautiful tracks’
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 French MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 French MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro: ‘Last year was the best weekend of my life’
Espargaro, Vinales Catalunya 2023
Espargaro, Vinales Catalunya 2023
F1
News
3h ago
Max Verstappen labelled a “racing machine” after unique dual wins
1st place Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola,
1st place Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World…