British Superbikes, Cadwell Park: Nesbitt “absolutely buzzing” after race one podium

Charlie Nesbitt made the most of a strong qualifying to finish right behind his MasterMac Honda teammate lee Jackson in the opening British Superbike race as Cadwell Park.

Charlie Nesbitt, BSB, 2024
With several of the championship leaders struggling, the MasterMac Honda team grabbed the chance to shine at a showery, overcast Cadwell park, with Charlie Nesbitt back on the podium for the first time this season.

Following on from a best ever qualifying performance in BSB, the #86 got a great start off the line to hold position, initially ahead of his teammate Lee Jackson, but behind an injured Jason O’Halloran, as Ryan Vickers pulled into the lead:

“Yeah, I had a really good start off the front from P3 on the grid, managed to hold position all the way through turn one and just tried to stay on the back of Kyle and Jason for as long as I could”.

With local rider Jackson ready to pounce, Nesbitt was unable to keep his experienced teammate at bay, but didn’t panic as the pass was made, instead opting to trail the #14 bike:

“I started getting a bit scrappy halfway through the race until Lee passed me and then it was the case to just relax again, get my flow back and then just carry on building, then pass Jason".

As O’Halloran had done all he could with his splinted hands, and a gap back to the battle for fourth with Tommy Bridewell and Glenn Irwin battling each other instead of closing the gap, Nesbitt was left to bring his Honda home for an assured third, his first time on the rostrum this season.

Speaking after the race Nesbitt felt he had learned a lot for his dry set-up with a race distance set of laps under his belt, with information that could be used to improve the package for Monday, with two races still to come in Lincolnshire:

“Managed to get third at the end of the race which I’m absolutely buzzing about, really looking forward to tomorrow’s race , you know, I think we’ll make a few little changes to the bike, nothing major, just to try and help with the front brake, front feeling a little bit.”

