British Superbikes, Oulton Park: Jackson - “passes here, there and everywhere!”

Lee Jackson built on his podium form with a race one third place as the Showdown got underway and spiced up the track action for BSB’s return to Oulton Park.

Lee Jackson, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Showdown
Lee Jackson, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Lee Jackson kept his momentum from the last round going to feature on the podium after a comeback performance and some fierce racing to get the Showdown underway at Oulton Park.

Cadwell had been a great race for the MasterMac Honda team, with both riders featuring on the podium, Jackson personally collecting a second and two third places.


The #14 had qualified a solid sixth but immediately went backwards:

“It was a bit tough, first two or three laps I was mid way down, mid pack ninth, tenth and was - not struggling but I knew I had a lot of riders to overcome to get to the front but managed to get myself in a good rhythm, pass who I needed to pass”.

Falls for reigning champion Bridewell and teammate Nesbitt ahead helped Jackson move back into play, with Kyle Ryde trying to sensibly dispose of his dash protector a further gift, bringing the eventual race winner back into passing distance:

“Then a couple of guys went down in front of me, but like you say, at one point my pass on Leon cost us a bit of time to the guys up ahead.

Then Kyle had a bit of an issue where he was trying to save something from getting jammed down the side of his fairing  - that managed to bridge my gap to Kyle then we had two good laps where we put some decent lap times in, which brought us back to the guys in front”.

Irwin and Jackson, Oulton Park, 2024, Showdown
Irwin and Jackson, Oulton Park, 2024, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography

With more points at stake as the Showdown element of the season coming into play - a win is now worth 25 points instead of 18 for the next two rounds, before a further increase for the finale, those around Jackson had big gains to be made form every position, which lead to a big ballt out front with passes aplenty over the closing laps:

“The last three of four laps was all -  all hell broke loose there! It was a good battle at the end, there was passes here, there and everywhere! But it was a great race for me, I felt really good, a few areas I want to improve for tomorrow but looking forward to the two races”.



