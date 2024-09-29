Danny Kent second, still searching for first win - “ I don’t think it’s from a lack of trying”

Danny Kent is yet to pick up a win in BSB but was second for a fourth time in the final race of the Showdown round at Donington Park. The McAMS Yamaha rider came tantalisingly close, but the red flag that halted proceedings for the incident with Billy McConnell, Christian Iddon and Jason O’Halloran meant Kent was pleased with his rostrum finish:

“Over the moon to be back on the podium - I have to say a massive thanks to McAMS Racing because they gave me a mega bike all weekend. I could see that over the weekend just the last sector I’ve been really struggling, so we tried to make a change to improve in that area - we did make a small improvement - but still you could probably see on the tv that I could reel in Kyle, but then, as soon as we got to the last two corners I lost quite a bit”.

Having identified the best place for him to pass his fellow Yamaha rider, Kent was getting closer to perfecting his move every lap and was right behind Ryde, when the race was halted:

“So, in the back of my mind , I was obviously going to try to lose not as much gap to Kyle coming into the last corner so I was as close as possible on the exit to turn one, so I could try and do the pass I’ve been doing all day down at the bottom into the Old Hairpin, but unfortunately there was a red flag - I hope all three riders who were involved are okay”.

The #52 has been a bridesmaid all year, and has had a lot of bad luck too, leaving him out of contention after earning high grid starts, so as the Yamaha works well at Brands Hatch, Kent has not given up on picking up the elusive win he desires at the final round of the Showdown:

“The goal for me is like I’ve been trying to do all year - just chase my first win, you know I don’t think it’s from a lack of trying that we haven’t got it!

It’s been a bit of bad luck but, you know, the team would give me a mega bike all year and we have everything to go out there and win, it’s just we need everything to align for me to go out there and do it.

I’ll go home now and work hard on myself and try and come back to Brands and secure that first win!”