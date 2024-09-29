Kyle Ryde: Race three win fuelled by sprint - “I made amends there in the last race”

Kyle Ryde had hopes of a big points haul with Tommy Bridewell at the top of the championship standings for much of the 2024 season and thought his home track of Donington Park could push his cause on with huge local support.

By his standards the Yamaha rider, who has now won six of the last nine races, and four of the six showdown rounds, was disappointed to lose valuable points in third in the sprint after briefly holding the lead but Ryde explained how he used that to spur him to his race three win:

“After the Friday and Saturday morning we had and obviously Saturday afternoon - winning the race - I was disappointed with third this morning, ‘cause I came so close and actually got the lead at one point.

It just shows how far we’ve come throughout the season - to be annoyed at a third place, I made amends there in the last race”.

Ryde had a trademark overtake spot, with pass after pass coming as he left the Esses, dangled down his leg and then passed under his rivals at the Melbourne Loop:

“I started sixth and chipped a few people off into the Melbourne Loop and when I got to the front I tried to do a lap time which would kind of break the people - but Glenn kept passing me at the end of the back straight, and yeah - made it hard work and I used that much tyre to keep him behind me, when I actually got the gap and Danny was behind me I me I thought I was in trouble really - because the first sector and the second sector I was pretty …I wouldn’t say useless - but I felt it on the bike and I just basically won that race by being faster through the chicane and the last two hairpins. So I’m glad to win that race!”

A win, coupled with both Bridewell and Glenn Irwin off the podium gave the #77 a small title lead - heading to Brands Hatch - just four points ahead as he turned the tables on the #1 rider, with Irwin now 46 points adrift, adding:

“The championship lead is obviously a big bonus but yeah I’m just happy to finish the weekend off with the win that I thought I could do.”

The Yamaha has been historically strong at Brands Hatch and his teammate, Ryan Vickers, who held third today, helped with settings last time around so Ryde feels prepared and ready to fight for the championship heading to the final round of the Showdown:

“I learned a lot from Ryan at Brands Friday, Saturday last time and I made a great step on Sunday and finished third twice after being pretty pants on the first couple of days, so we’ve got a great setting to go to brands with, we know we can finish at least third, so a bit of wanting to win the championship might find me a few more tenths!"