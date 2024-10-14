Davey Todd wins Superstock title - but his BSB future is uncertain

Davey Todd won the National Superstock 1000 Championship at Brands Hatch on Sunday.

It is expected to be his last act for TAS Racing.

Todd has no confirmed team for 2025 but has been linked to FHO Racing (a rival BMW squad), according to Belfast Newsletter.

Todd won his championship this season on the Cheshire Mouldings BMW, and, with the Milwaukee-branded bike of the same TAS Racing team, became an Isle of Man TT winner for the first time this year when he won this year’s Superstock and Senior TTs.

He had previously won the 2022 Superstock title on a Honda and was set to step into the British Superbike Championship this season, until he was overlooked by TAS Racing in favour of Rory Skinner.

Todd instead accepted a Superstock ride - and promptly won the title - but is expected to seek pastures new next year.

“I’m honestly over the moon and that’s what our sights was set on, the title,” he told Belfast Newsletter.

“No matter about the result, it was all about the championship there.

“We had a gameplan right from the start and we knew I had better pace than yesterday, and I wanted to prove a little bit of a point as this back half of the season hasn’t been as good as the beginning.

“We’ve just been nursing it through the championship and I don’t know whether that’s right or wrong, but I wanted to prove a point and go out there and set some hard laps from the beginning of the race and just stay in front no matter what.

“I did that until two corners from the end and to be honest, by that point I didn’t really care because I was too busy thinking about crossing the line and thinking about the championship, and I’m just over the moon.

“The Cheshire Mouldings BMW team has done a fantastic job over the season, my boys have been faultless all year and have done such a fantastic job.

“I just have to give a shout out to the whole team and all the sponsors who have given me this opportunity and what a year it’s been.

“Superbikes next year eh?”

