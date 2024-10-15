Leon Haslam teases option to exit BSB for another championship in 2025

Leon Haslam not guaranteed to stay in British Superbike Championship

Leon Haslam’s troubled 2024 British Superbike Championship came to an abrupt halt at last weekend’s final round at Brands Hatch.

Of the 32 BSB races held in 2024, Haslam failed to finish seven of them, including three of the last six, as unreliability plagued much of the BMW rider’s year.

Two DNFs from the three races at the final round meant Haslam had also lost out on the inflated points, with the finale paying more points per position than any other in the season.

“It’s been a tough end to the season to be honest,” Haslam said on Sunday at Brands Hatch.

“We’ve been having a lot of technical issues throughout the year and today was no different.

“We had one yesterday and one today, so on the big points scorer we had two DNFs out of three, so obviously lost a lot of points here at Brands.

“Big thanks to ROKiT, all my boys are putting in the effort right until the last day, so big thanks to them.”

Haslam’s 2025 season is currently up in the air, and he revealed that his options aren’t limited to the BSB paddock.

A move to the Endurance World Championship could also be on the cards.

“Nothing sorted just yet,” he said. “I’ve got a few options, both for here and for World Endurance, so watch this space.”

