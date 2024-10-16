Josh Brookes exits FHO Racing and posts cryptic message about what’s next

Josh Brookes and FHO Racing will go their separate ways.

The Isle of Man TT and British Superbike Championship rider has not confirmed his next move yet.

“See you all in 2025,” Brookes cryptically posted to social media after the BSB season finale but his signature is still up for grabs.

Brookes finished eighth in the BSB standings this year.

“The last dance of 2024,” he said as the season ended. “Brands Hatch is a track I enjoy and have had a lot of success at in the past.

“We started strong this weekend and qualified on the front row. Unfortunately, Race 1 was wet and we struggled initially but I managed to bring it home in 5th.

“Sunday was dry and I had 2 positive races, battling towards the front and staying with the lead group, coming away with a 7th and 6th.

“It’s obviously not been the season we expected in results but I have to say a big thanks to my crew for their hard work and always trying to improve, right to the last race!

“That’s it for now, thanks for all the messages of support they don’t go in-noticed.”

What next for FHO Racing?

Faye Ho, FHO Racing BMW Motorrad team principal, had already denied rumours that the team would not return in 2025.

The upcoming Macau Grand Prix is their final race of 2024 before Ho’s team are back on track next season - but with Brookes’ replacement unconfirmed.

FHO Racing currently have Peter Hickman as their other rider.

“This season certainly has had its ups and downs for my team,” Ho said.

“The British Superbike Championship has been a tough one for us all, where we struggled with a change in the championship rules.

“But, the guys never gave up and pushed hard to find solutions each weekend.

“Towards the end of the season the hard work and late nights started to pay off with both Josh and Peter showing visible signs of improvement and starting to get results closer to the front group.

“We recently announced that Josh Brookes won’t be continuing with us next season. I’d like to thank him for his dedication and hard work, and I wish him all the best for his future.

“I’d like to reach out to all the team sponsors and fans to say a huge thank you for the continued support we receive.

“Of course a huge thank you to everyone in the FHO team who work so hard; from Peter Hickman, to the guys in the garage, our PR, through to all the girls and guys in hospitality - thank you!

“We have one more event to look forward to this year as we head to my home Macau for the Grand Prix, where we hope to challenge again for the win.

“We have some exciting plans coming together for Macau and next year, and I can’t wait to share this very soon!”

