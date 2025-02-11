Peter Hickman breaks silence after FHO Racing split to tease more news

Peter Hickman has offered his first comments after the revelation of his split from FHO Racing.

Peter Hickman
Peter Hickman

Peter Hickman has commented after the confirmation of his separation from the FHO Racing team.

The announcement of FHO’s downsizing from two bikes to one in BSB and its acquisition of Ilya Mikhalchik was made on 10 February, and included the information that Hickman, along with Davey Todd who was initially set to be Hickman’s FHO teammate for this year, will join a newly formed 8Ten Racing squad with support from BMW Motorrad.

Despite the seemingly rather sudden end to the relationship between Hickman and FHO, the former has spoken in positive terms about his time with the team, which overwhelmingly was marked by success on the roads and in particular at the Isle of Man TT.

“I want to say a massive thank you to Faye [Ho] and FHO Racing for everything she has done for me over the last four years,” Hickman wrote in a Facebook post.

“As is normal with racing we’ve had mega highs and disappointing lows throughout but FHO has and always will be a huge part of my racing career and I’m forever grateful for that opportunity.

“Now starts another chapter with teammate Davey Todd at 8Ten Racing and BMW Motorrad.

“More news to come later this month but to say I’m excited would be an understatement.

“Huge thanks to all my sponsors and supporters both present and past, let’s make 2025 an unforgettable one.”

A full reveal of the new 8Ten Racing team is set for 26 February.
 

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

