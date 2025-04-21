Glenn Irwin on “rigorous” Ducati BSB testing programme: “We have a lot of stuff to test”

Glenn Irwin says it’s “nice” to have “quite a lot of stuff to test” in the final year of the current generation Ducati Panigale V4 R.

Glenn Irwin, 2025 BSB Donington Test. Credit: PBM Racing Team.
Glenn Irwin, 2025 BSB Donington Test. Credit: PBM Racing Team.

Glenn Irwin has described his BSB testing programme as “rigorous” after topping both days of the Donington Park test.

Irwin’s time-topping performance at Donington followed on from the two-day test at the Circuito de Navarra, where he was also fastest.

The PBM Ducati rider focused on a new, lower seat unit in Navarra, but had more new items to try on the Panigale V4 R at Donington.

“Pretty good,” Irwin said of his Donington test, speaking to Crash.net.

“I had quite a rigorous testing programme; we actually have quite a lot of stuff to test this year, which is nice, because obviously the bike is in its final year. We just kind of stuck to the plan.”

About the new parts he had to try at Donington, Irwin also told BritishSuperbike.com that “We had more items in the locker to try [but] we’ll move them onto Oulton Park because one thing we were doing [at Donington] is being very scheduled and methodical.”

Irwin went under the BSB lap record on Friday, and then beat that time again on Saturday. But he said that the bike he had on Friday was his preference over the setup he tried on the second day of the test.

“Although we improved today and went stronger, today’s bike wasn’t as good as yesterday’s,” he told Crash.net.

“What’s pleasing is we improved the bike today from this morning.

“As we went out for the final time, I said to the guys ‘If I was racing here tomorrow I would race yesterday’s bike,’ so it’s pleasing that we managed to go quite fast on something that is definitely not my preferred choice, if you compare day one to day two.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
8m ago
Key weakness of Yamaha pinpointed as Fabio Quartararo rediscovers “fire”
Fabio Quartararo
F1 News
25m ago
Max Verstappen explains penalty silence: ‘People can’t handle full truth’
Max Verstappen was unhappy about his penalty
BSB News
31m ago
Glenn Irwin on “rigorous” Ducati BSB testing programme: “We have a lot of stuff to test”
Glenn Irwin, 2025 BSB Donington Test. Credit: PBM Racing Team.
BSB News
35m ago
EXCLUSIVE: Leon Haslam explains confidence on Ducati after BSB Donington test
Leon Haslam, 2025 Donington Park BSB Test. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
F1 News
38m ago
Lewis Hamilton makes worrying “no fix” claim following “painful” F1 Saudi Arabian GP
Lewis Hamilton

More News

Le Mans News
1h ago
Ferrari “can’t relax” despite back-to-back WEC wins
#51 Ferrari
F1 News
1h ago
Christian Horner prints out evidence to dispute Max Verstappen penalty
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner
F1 News
1h ago
Pierre Gasly speaks out on Yuki Tsunoda clash: “I know him, it’s never intentional”
Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda battle in Saudi Arabia
F1 Feature
1h ago
Five winners and five losers from the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
The start of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
NASCAR News
1h ago
Rockingham interested in NASCAR Cup return after successful revival event
NASCAR Xfinity race at Rockingham