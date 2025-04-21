Glenn Irwin on “rigorous” Ducati BSB testing programme: “We have a lot of stuff to test”

Glenn Irwin has described his BSB testing programme as “rigorous” after topping both days of the Donington Park test.

Irwin’s time-topping performance at Donington followed on from the two-day test at the Circuito de Navarra, where he was also fastest.

The PBM Ducati rider focused on a new, lower seat unit in Navarra, but had more new items to try on the Panigale V4 R at Donington.

“Pretty good,” Irwin said of his Donington test, speaking to Crash.net.

“I had quite a rigorous testing programme; we actually have quite a lot of stuff to test this year, which is nice, because obviously the bike is in its final year. We just kind of stuck to the plan.”

About the new parts he had to try at Donington, Irwin also told BritishSuperbike.com that “We had more items in the locker to try [but] we’ll move them onto Oulton Park because one thing we were doing [at Donington] is being very scheduled and methodical.”

Irwin went under the BSB lap record on Friday, and then beat that time again on Saturday. But he said that the bike he had on Friday was his preference over the setup he tried on the second day of the test.

“Although we improved today and went stronger, today’s bike wasn’t as good as yesterday’s,” he told Crash.net.

“What’s pleasing is we improved the bike today from this morning.

“As we went out for the final time, I said to the guys ‘If I was racing here tomorrow I would race yesterday’s bike,’ so it’s pleasing that we managed to go quite fast on something that is definitely not my preferred choice, if you compare day one to day two.”