Leon Haslam tops BSB practice: “Always a doubt” Ducati would “suit my style”

“Is it as good as what I think?" Ducati rider fastest in practice at Oulton Park

BSB
BSB

Leon Haslam answered many of his own doubts on Saturday at Oulton Park.

Haslam topped practice for the first round of the 2025 British Superbike Championship.

The top 12 riders were separated by 0.808s but it was the Moto Rapido Ducati Racing team’s man who went fastest.

Haslam switched from his own BMW to a Ducati for the 2025 BSB campaign and had already told us about the adaptation process.

On Saturday at Oulton Park, Haslam said: “I feel really positive, we had a good test here and with everything we learned at the test, we’ve made the bike a little bit better again and have been P1 in both sessions.

“We’ve actually only been concentrating on the race runs and tried to put some long laps together to understand this new tyre. So it is so far so good, and we’ll see what tomorrow brings.

“Obviously I’ve been wanting to get on the Ducati for a long time, it’s been a very competitive bike and there’s always that doubt in your mind of whether it will suit my style.

“Is it as good as what I think, and it’s better than what I remember? It’s amazing!

“The team have done a fantastic job, but we’ve just got to stay calm and take it step by step.

“There’s a lot of fast guys with fast pace so at the minute we’re doing a really good job, we’re understanding the bike and the tyres and we just need to put it together for the rest of the weekend.”

The first races of the BSB season are on Sunday and Monday.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
12m ago
Lewis Hamilton “struggling big time”, names three big problems with his Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK Results
27m ago
2025 Italian WorldSBK: Warm Up Results
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
33m ago
Starting grid for F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix today: How the race will begin
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
F1 News
35m ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix today: Live stream for free
Miami Grand Prix
BSB News
38m ago
Leon Haslam tops BSB practice: “Always a doubt” Ducati would “suit my style”
BSB

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Yamaha pinpoint problem for Fabio Quartararo they must desperately avoid
Fabio Quartararo
F1 Feature
5h ago
Five winners and five losers from F1 Miami GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
8h ago
George Russell offers blunt verdict on Miami struggles: “Not been clicking for me”
George Russell
F1 News
8h ago
Christian Horner: Fatherhood has Max Verstappen ‘walking a step higher’
Max Verstappen
F1 News
9h ago
Max Verstappen fires back: Being a father “clearly didn’t make me slower”
Max Verstappen