EXCLUSIVE - Lee Jackson's verdict on first BSB outing with DAO Racing
The Oulton Park BSB was the first competitive weekend for Lee Jackson since moving to DAO Racing.
The opening British Superbike round of the 2025 season was the first for Lee Jackson on the DAO Racing Honda, the #14 taking home two top-10 finishes.
Jackson was eighth in Sunday’s Race 1 and eighth in the shorter Race 2 on Monday, results which were above his expectations after what he called a “learning weekend”.
“This weekend’s been a good learning weekend for myself and the DAO Racing team,” said Jackson at the Oulton Park BSB, speaking to Crash.net.
“We obviously made a big jump in progress.
“I think, starting the weekend, I’d have been happy with two 10th places, but once you get into that racing mindset– we finished the weekend with a ninth in the sprint race and eighth in the first race.”
Jackson added that he was hoping to take advantage of a better grid position for Race 3 before it was cancelled following the crash in Supersport Race 2 that resulted in the deaths of Shane Richardson and Owen Jenner.
He said that he was looking forward to going back to Donington for round two, a track where last year he was in the top-10 in five of six races.
“Looking forward to getting to Donington,” Jackson said.
“We tested there earlier this year, so we got some information, but I feel like we’re in a better place now with the team, the bike, all the data.
“So, I think, getting back to Donington, it will still be a learning curve, it’ll be starting from scratch there from day one. Looking forward to getting back there.”