Lando Norris: Breakthrough Austria F1 pole “hopefully the beginning”

Lando Norris dominated qualifying in Austria to take pole by over half a second.

Lando Norris, McLaren
Lando Norris, McLaren
© XPB Images

McLaren driver Lando Norris believes his stunning pole lap in the Austrian Grand Prix is the “beginning” of his mid-season Formula 1 turnaround.

Despite missing the first practice of the weekend on Friday to give track time to McLaren F1 junior Alex Dunne, Norris has been in incredible form at the Red Bull Ring, topping every single session held so far.

On Saturday, he struck his McLaren on pole position by over half a second with a time of 1m.03.971s, comfortably outpacing Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and teammate Oscar Piastri.

Although Pierre Gasly’s late spin coming out of the final corner prevented some of his rivals, including Piastri, from setting a final flying lap, the Briton appeared to have the edge in Q3.

“It was a good lap, that's for sure,” said Norris. I guess just a little bit by little bit [I improved].

“I feel like my Q3 [lap] 1 was good but I knew there were a few places where if I just got it right, I could get quite a bit more time and I did exactly that.

“So I did what I planned to do and when I plan to do something and it goes right, it normally goes very, very well. Yeah, very happy.

“It's a good day. It's been a good weekend for me so far. So hopefully we can keep it up”

Norris has generally struggled to match his teammate Piastri this season, with his retirement in Canada leaving him 22 points off the Australian in the championship battle.

But with the Austria qualifying showing he can comprehensively outperform Piastri, Norris is hoping this round can mark a major turning point in his title bid.

“It's a long season so I [will] savour this moment, especially because some of my tougher moments have been in quali,” he explained, referring to some of the errors that have left him on the back foot for Sunday races.

“So to put in a lap like today, to have the performance throughout the weekend like I had, was pleasing for myself.

“But I'm excited. It's a long race tomorrow. It's just a long season and I'm very happy with today, but I want to prove it to myself over and over again and hopefully, it's just the beginning of it.”

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
4m ago
Gabriel Bortoleto explains best qualifying result of rookie F1 season
Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
RR News
16m ago
Isle of Man TT ace Michael Dunlop victorious in Tandragee 100 return
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
MotoGP News
33m ago
Penalty robs one rider of best MotoGP sprint result of 2025
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1 News
37m ago
Charles Leclerc credits Ferrari’s upgrades for return to the front row in Austria F1 qualifying
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
41m ago
Yuki Tsunoda caught off guard by sudden change in car balance in Austria F1 qualifying
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

More News

MotoGP News
49m ago
“Missed opportunity” – why Alex Marquez couldn’t overtake Marc in Assen Sprint
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
58m ago
Pecco Bagnaia “trying everything” to solve MotoGP Sprint issues: “It’s my problem”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
‘Everything felt bad’ - Max Verstappen puzzled by Red Bull F1 car behaviour
Max Verstappen
F1 News
1h ago
George Russell: Mercedes F1 form ‘tough to swallow’ as he's warned for pit lane incident
George Russell
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton hails “best day operationally” for Ferrari after Austria F1 qualifying
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari