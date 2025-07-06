Bradley Ray settles for second at Knockhill - “Rory deserved that win!”

With only one more win needed to set a new consecutive victory record, Bradley Ray saw his win run ended by home hero Rory Skinner at Knockhill.

Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Knockhill
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Knockhill
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Knockhill

Bradley Ray arrived to line up on the grid for one last time at Knockhill on the verge of completing British Superbikes first triple triple, and on course to break the consecutive win record having equalled Shane Byrne in the earlier sprint.

Matters were complicated by the weather, which contributed to a first red flag, then a second came out for liquid on track, with a tense third time in front of the lights needed - with race three becoming a shortened 16 lap sprint, which Ray found “tough”:

“It was a tough, tough three races, to be honest. We had three restarts. I knew Rory’s strategy at the start. I knew he’d want to attack straight away after this morning’s race, but he looked strong.

The first two restarts I was able to sit with him, in a good rhythm. We pulled from the group behind, so I was happy. And then the third restart - he found something.”

That left the championship leader with a choice, and after sticking with Rory Skinner initially, leading briefly to the first corner, the 2022 champion decided the risk of falling was too great, ray added:

“I’m not sure what, but he found something and he was strong. We was banging out fast lap after fast lap and he was just creeping a little bit away from me, but I could see from behind the amount of risk he was taking.

I tried my best to stay with him, but I saw I had a five second gap to third. He was risking a lot. I think for him it was either win it or crash. So I settled for second.

Important points obviously - from first to second it’s only two points different. So yeah, super happy. Rory deserved that win.”

BSB, 2025, Knockhill
BSB, 2025, Knockhill
BSB, 2025, Knockhill

Ray continued to praise Skinner while also looking at what he and his Raceways Yamaha team had gotten form the weekend:

“He rode phenomenal. So, nice for him to get it at his home race. For me it’s been a really important weekend. We was fast in dry conditions, in wet conditions this morning, with sort of a dry line coming and also the really wet this afternoon.”

After also picking up some additional silverware in the Hislop Trophy for the fastest lap, thee next race is at Brands Hatch, Ray’s local circuit:

“It’s been a really important weekend and I’m looking forward to Brands in a few weeks.

I haven’t been back to Brands since 2002, so looking forward to that. I have some family and friends there, just keep doing what we’re doing, keep the work, keep our feet on the ground.”

