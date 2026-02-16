New step for Peter Hickman as British championship announces ownership change

Peter Hickman has taken over ownership of the British Mini Bike Championship, the series has announced.

Road racer and BSB regular Hickman has been involved with minibike racing for a while by now, not least through his PHR Performance company’s distribution of Ohvale motorcycles.

The Ohvale bikes, of course, are used in the FIM MiniGP (now MotoMini, after MotoGP's renaming of its junior classes last year) series, the UK section of which is run as part of the British Mini Bike Championship.

BMB as a whole includes a number of different classes, largely for Ohvale motorcycles or other four-stroke minibikes and small-capacity supermoto bikes, and covering an age range from seven-years-old to over 14s.

The takeover of the ownership of the championship by Hickman, under Peter Hickman Racing Limited, marks a “positive step forward for mini bike racing in the United Kingdom,” according to a statement from BMB.

“The British Mini Bike Championship is pleased to announce that the championship is now under new ownership and management by Peter Hickman of PHR Performance (Peter Hickman Racing Limited),” the statement, posted to the championship’s Facebook page, reads.

“This transition represents a significant and positive step forward for the development of mini bike racing in the United Kingdom. With an outstanding professional racing career and a proven track record in motorsport business operations, Peter Hickman brings extensive experience, leadership, and strategic vision to the championship.

“Peter Hickman’s wide network of industry partners and sponsors will play a key role in increasing the profile of the British Mini Bike Championship and expanding opportunities for riders at all levels.

“A strong emphasis will be placed on the continued development of junior competitors, an area that Peter is particularly passionate about. He firmly believes that safeguarding and growing the youth sector of the sport is essential to ensuring the long-term future of motorcycle racing in the UK.

“The British Mini Bike Championship would like to reassure all competitors, families, and stakeholders that the 2026 season will proceed as planned.

“All scheduled events will take place in accordance with the existing calendar and under the same operational conditions. Event staffing and race management personnel will remain unchanged, ensuring continuity and minimal disruption for participants.”

The statement continues, saying that the current ownership company, BMB Racing Ltd., will cease trading in order to streamline the management transfer to Hickman, resulting in a refund of existing memberships.

“Due to the complexity of company transfer processes, including legal and GDPR

requirements, the most efficient course of action is for BMB Racing Ltd to cease trading,” the statement reads.

“Consequently, all current memberships will be fully refunded.

There will be a brief period of downtime on the Alpha Timing system to allow for the creation of new accounts under the new ownership structure.

“Following this, all members will be required to reapply and purchase their 2026 memberships. This process has been designed to be straightforward and compliant with all legal and data protection obligations.

“The British Mini Bike Championship apologises for any minor inconvenience this transition may cause and thanks all members for their patience and understanding.

“This new ownership marks the beginning of an exciting era for the championship, focused on growth, increased exposure, and the continued development of young talent within British motorcycle racing.”

The 2026 BMB season is due to take place over five rounds beginning at Rowrah on 14–15 March and ending at Whilton Mill on 5–6 September.

