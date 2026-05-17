2026 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (3)

The final BSB feature race at Donington Park saw Kyle Ryde pull away for a clear win to double up for the day and the meeting, with Scott Redding unable to reply.

Launching from pole after his record lap in the sprint, Ryde immediately took the Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions bike to the front of the pack, with Scott Redding and Max Cook once again in behind.

A safety car to safely remove Charlie Nesbitt after his spill at Starkey’s gave the riders behind a whisper of hope, closing the field up.

The safety car came in at the end of lap seven, with Redding in behind tight on the rear wheel of his rival. The number one plated Ducati responded to Redding’s fastest lap with another of his own to pull away, with the gap suddenly approaching half a second, then over a second by the start of the penultimate lap.

Ryde pushed hard through the section where he was fastest, the Melbourne Loop, clearing the hairpin cleanly to lead over the line by 1.919s, for two wins on Sunday and five out of the six races held so far going the way of the local rider - this time with many from his Jacksdale village in attendance to celebrate.

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Redding could not match the reigning champion in the final sector of the track for Hager PBM Ducati, with Max Cook completing the podium, this time a distant third. The AJN Steelstock bimota rider has had the best weekend of his career to date with a rostrum visit in every race at Donington, with only two podium visits in his career before the weekend.

Bradley Ray initially took the advantage the safety car gave to tighten up on the frontrunners, but slipped back from Cook for a safe fourth for McAMS Yamaha.

MotoRapido Ducati’s Leon Haslam never really recovered from missing track time at the start of the weekend, solo on track in fifth, with Glenn Irwin again giving chase to come up just short in sixth on the second Nitrous Competitions bike.

The rest of the pack were fractured, with Rory Skinner a solo seventh for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha, in turn clear of Ryan Vickers in eighth.

Josh Brookes had a new engine in his DAO Honda for the final race, and from 22nd and last on the back of the grid the Australian powered through to ninth, but couldn’t bridge the gap to the Honda UK rider.

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Danny Kent faded to a top 10 finish on the second Cheshire Mouldings bike, but there were guaranteed points for anyone bringing their bike home, with only 13 finishers in the final race.

Luke Hedger won his race long battle with Jason O’Halloran, picking up from where they left off in the sprint, for eleventh for WhiteCliffe CDH Honda, ahead of the factory Honda UK bike.

Rookie Rhys Irwin collected his first points as the last live bike over the line for MasterMac Honda.

Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:

Old Lap record : Glenn Irwin 1m 26.832s (Ducati, 2025)

New lap record: Kyle Ryde 1m 26.317s (Ducati, Race2, 2026)

Old Pole lap record : Scott Redding 1m 26.781s (Q2, Ducati, 2025)

New lap record: Kyle Ryde 1m 26.123s (Ducati, 2026, Q2)

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2025

Round 2

Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3 Glenn Irwin)

Race 1: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3. Josh Brookes)

Race 2 (sprint) 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde 3. Glenn Irwin)

Race 3: 1. Bradely Ray (2.Glenn Irwin, 3. Rory Skinner)

Round 8 (Showdown)

Qualifying: 1 Scott Redding (2. Kyle Ryde, 3 Rory Skinner)

Race1: 1 Scott Redding (2. Kyle Ryde, 3 Rory Skinner)

Race 2: 1 Kyle Ryde (2. Scott Redding, 3 Rory Skinner)

Race 3: 1 Kyle Ryde (2. Bradley Ray, 3. Scott Redding)

Race 4: 1. Kyle Ryde (2. Rory Skinner, 3. Scott Redding)

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There were several exits either side of Nesbitt’s safety car crash.

Fraser Rogers was first to exit, at Redgate the same place he slipped off in the sprint. Joe Talbot and Andrew Irwin ended up off track together at the Melbourne Hairpin on lap three.

Storm Stacey ran straight on at turn one soon after.

Eugene McManus and Ilya Mikhalchik both retired to the pits.

Christian Iddon had been trying to stay with the leaders early in the race before slipping back into the track, while next to Lee Jackson the Sencat rider had to take evasive action, with the duo heading into the gravel.

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Peter Hickman and Richard Kerr did not start the final race.



Championship standings

Victory sees Ryde move onto 104 points after just two race weekends, 19 clear of Redding who moves to second after a consistent weekend on the podium, with 85 points. Haslam slips to third, now on 82 points.

Ray with 71 and triple podium finisher Cook complete the top five in the title race after the Donington round.

Talbot remains in charge of the rookie standings, but stays on 22 points after a DNF, with Rhys Irwin now on the scoresheets after picking up three points in the final race.



Full BSB Race three results can be found below.

2026 British Superbikes Round 2 - Donington Park - Race Results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) 29m 55.334s 2 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) +1.919s 3 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +5.273s 4 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) +6.750s 5 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +9.678s 6 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +10.386s 7 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +14.447s 8 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +16.225s 9 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +18.115s 10 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +22.926s 11 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +32.817s 12 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) +32.920s 13 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +38.499s 14 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) DNF 15 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) DNF 16 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team DNF 17 Charlie Nesbitt GBR TAG Honda (Honda) DNF 18 Eugene McManus IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) DNF 19 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) DNF 20 Andrew Irwin GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) DNF 21 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) DNF 22 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) DNF

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