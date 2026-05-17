Scott Redding “annoyed” at not being able to match drive from Kyle Ryde in final BSB Donington race

Scott Redding was overall fairly pleased with his performance at Donington, with three BSB podiums, including a win the the first race on Saturday, backed up by two second places on Sunday.

The Hager PBM rider was full of praise for fellow Ducati rider Kyle Ryde, who got more from the bike in the last sector of the track, heaping praise on the attitude of the reigning BSB champion when speaking to British Superbikes after the final race on Sunday:

“That was probably the best the bikes felt, I have to say. Like, when I was behind Kyle for most of the race, I felt very comfortable and I was like ‘this is good’. I know he’s probably saving a little bit. He’s a smart rider. Like, I feel like he’s been watching a lot of past videos of a lot of good riders.

He’s putting it all together and that’s what makes champions. He hasn’t won it twice for nothing. So he’s smart and I know what he’s kind of doing.”

Kyle Ryde, Scott Redding, BSB, 2026, Donington Park © Ian Hopgood Photography

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While happy with his own performance, the number 45 was quick to add that his own visible frustration came from not being able to respond while being fairly sure of what was needed:

“So I can expect it a bit, which is at least for me, good. But, at the same time, when I can’t respond to it, it’s a bit of a problem - and that’s why I’m a little bit annoyed, because I know what’s going on.

My bike was just missing a bit of performance out of the last two corners, just on acceleration, and I had to make it up through all of the laps.”

In the final race, Kyle Ryde was able to make significant gains in the final sector, through the Melbourne Loop, so Redding decided to give that part of the track all of his effort, but regardless of what he tried, the PBM man could not make a difference:

“So, I know I was riding well. I know the bike felt good, but it didn’t just matter what I did at the Melbourne Loop, I went in sideways, I tried coming out sideways, inside, like - nothing gave me that drive that Kyle was able to achieve, and then I’d make on the brakes again to the last corner and then he would go again. That just killed my race.”

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Redding was quick to praise his team for the steps made forward since the first round at Oulton Park, where they just missed out on the podium in all three races, bringing a more competitive package to Donington, while again noting Ryde’s success - named King of Donington for his results over the meeting:

“But we did make the bike perform for the rest, so no, I’m very happy to be honest. Three podiums after Oulton Park. Again, I just feel like I’m getting better and better, I’m just happy.

Three podiums, you know - can’t take nothing away from Kyle - gonna have to say King of Donington, as much as it hurts me to say, but we’ll see when we come back next time.”

The next round is in a month when the paddock moves up to Scotland for the Thruxton BSB over 19 - 21 June.