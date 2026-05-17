Kyle Ryde reveals “yo-yo effect” idea led to BSB Donington win

Kyle Ryde completed a Sunday double after claiming the sprint victory earlier in the day with a late breakaway win in the final BSB race at Donington Park.

The Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider began his post race char with British Superbikes by reflecting on day one, and how he felt his caution to settle for a podium built into the chance to make improvements and set up for double success on Sunday:

“It’s been a great weekend. Yesterday’s result was just about taking it on the chin and moving onto today really, ‘cause like I said, anything could have happened with the weather or anything.

So if you gave me a third place to start the weekend off first time on the superbike at Donington, I’d have bit your hand off.

We made the bike a lot better this morning for warm-up. From then on we’ve done two really good races. So it’s been a great day.”

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The reigning champion then focused on how his race rival over the weekend, Scott Redding, a former champion himself, had kept the pressure on in the final race, adding:

“It’s been difficult, the last race with Scott right up my chuff for 16,17 laps - but like he said… I was saving a bit - I kind of was, but it was not lap time wise. It was more I was trying to do a real good last sector, ‘cause that’s where I’ve been good all weekend.”

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026, Donington Park © Ian Hopgood Photography

Ryde then revealed that he had decided on a “yo-yo effect” plan to try and breakaway from Max Cook and Redding, which worked over the closing stages as his lead quickly increased, to almost two seconds at the chequered flag:

“I was just trying somewhat to have a yo-yo effect. So I was hoping that Scott or Max was burning more tyre than me through the first sector, trying to catch me back up, ‘cause I know they were better than me there. So it obviously worked somewhat. If you’re saying Scott was sliding about everywhere - he was trying.

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So he was definitely trying, and for me, once I seen the board with three or four laps to go, I just got my head down and tried to do my fastest laps, which I did - that won me that race.”



Ryde also reflected on the effect the safety car for Charlie Nesbitt’s crash had on tyres, and how well he felt the frontrunners dealt with the slower laps:

“So we were doing 1:27s, then we’re probably doing 1:45, 1:50s behind the car - so the left side of the tyre was sketchy, especially being the first person on track. So we all dealt with that very well.

Just glad we all got through the weekend safe. All of us three have had a good weekend and we’ll go to Knockhill.”

There is a month long break before the BSB paddock is next on track, when the riders go to Scotland for the Knockhill round as mentioned by Ryde, over the weekend of 19-21 June.

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