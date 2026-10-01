Bimota maintains promising rider line-up for BSB 2027

The AJN Steelstock Bimota team has maintained the same rider line-up for the 2027 BSB season.

Joe Talbot & Max cook have re-signed with AJN Steelstock Bimota for BSB 2027.
Joe Talbot & Max cook have re-signed with AJN Steelstock Bimota for BSB 2027.

Bimota has confirmed its 2027 BSB rider line-up, with the same two riders remaining at the FS-3-run team.

Bimota debuted in BSB this year and has shown good potential at times, taking podium finishes and pole positions with Max Cook, who has become the team’s senior rider this year alongside rookie Joe Talbot.

Talbot himself has become an increasingly consistent top-six contender through the mid-part of his rookie campaign in BSB’s premier category with a best result of fourth coming in Race  3 at Cadwell Park.

The confirmation of the renewal of Cook and Talbot comes ahead of the penultimate round of 2026 at Donington.

Max Cook, 2026 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Max Cook, 2026 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

“I’m really excited to continue with AJN Steelstock Bimota for another season,” said Cook.

“The team is like a family to me, and I didn’t want to go anywhere else. 

“We have made a big step forward this year, and the KB998 Rimini is only going to get better, so I think we can progress further in 2027 and become genuine title contenders.”

Talbot said: “It’s brilliant news that I’m continuing with the team for 2027. The team and bike have been fantastic, so I’m looking forward to building on the experience with the same bike and team. 

“I think starting next year with a solid base and all the learning I have done from this year puts me in a really strong spot to start next season.”

Joe Talbot, 2026 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Joe Talbot, 2026 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Nigel Snook, FS-3 Racing team owner, added: “I’m delighted that AJN Steelstock will be continuing as the team’s title sponsor for 2027. 

“With their support, we’ve been able to bring the Bimota KB998 Rimini into BSB, and everyone involved with the project has been impressed by the way the new bike, powered by the Kawasaki ZX-10RR engine, has performed in the hands of Max Cook and Joe Talbot.

“Both Max [Cook] and Joe [Talbot] will continue with the team for 2027. 

“Max has taken a big step up this year as team leader and so far has delivered seven podium finishes and established himself as a BSB front-runner. 

“Joe has had a tremendous rookie season, demonstrating great skill and determination with the ability to run with the leaders from the off. He has all the makings of a star of the future.

“With Max and Joe pushing each other for top honours, I’m sure we can look forward to some exciting racing next year.”

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British Superbikes
Bimota maintains promising rider line-up for BSB 2027
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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