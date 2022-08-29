2022 British Superbikes Cadwell Park- Race Results (3)

Danny Buchan put on a repeat performance to win by an even greater margin, with Bradley ray once again behind with Tommy Bridewell completing the same podium trio in race three at Cadwell Park, round seven on the championship.

Danny Buchan once again got the better of the polesitter early to get out front and dominate race three at the Lincolnshire track.

The SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad rider once again got a strong start and took over from pole man Ray on the first lap and gave a masterclass of how to rider the twisty track and mountain session, this time leading over the line by 1.864s.

After becoming the seventh different winner of the season earlier in the day, Danny Buchan continued his comeback and charge for a Showdown place. His second win of the day was also BMw’s second of the season and the sixth of his BSB career.

Ray was once again in touch on the Rich Energy OMG Yamaha, still succeeding when the manufacturer did not dominate this weekend as they have previous race meets. Second brings up his 16th rostrum visit of the year and more valuable podium points.

Tommy Bridewell was once again third for Oxford Products Ducati as he was dropped by the pair ahead before Buchan turned up the pace and Ray seemed happy to sit in behind.

British Superbikes Cadwell PArk - Race Results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Danny Buchan GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad 25m 59.505s 2 Bradley Ray GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha +1.864s 3 Tommy Bridewell GBR Oxford Products Racing Ducati +3.628s 4 Leon Haslam GBR Visiontrack Kawasaki +11.854s 5 Rory Skinner GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki +11.999s 6 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW +12.362s 7 Andrew Irwin GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad +13.023s 8 Glenn Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK +13.928s 9 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha +14.773s 10 Tarran Mackenzie GBR McAMS Yamaha +14.962s 11 Josh Brookes AUS MCE Ducati +15.801s 12 Lee Jackson GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki +23.097s 13 Ryan Vickers GBR FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports +24.443s 14 Danny Kent GBR Buildbase Suzuki +24.886s 15 Takumi Takahashi JAP Honda Racing UK +25.173s 16 Kyle Ryde GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha +25.636s 17 Storm Stacey GBR Team LKQ Euro Parts Kawasaki +26.636s 18 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki +31.713s 19 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK +39.817s 20 Tom Sykes GBR MCE Ducati +39.068s 21 Ryo Mizuno JAP Honda Racing UK +46.322s 22 Luke Hopkins GBR Black Onyx Security Honda +50.329s 23 James East GBR Kawasaki - NP Racing +59.257s 24 Leon Jeacock GBR Specsavers Suzuki 7 laps 25 Chrissy Rouse GBR Crowe Performance BMW 8 laps 26 Christian Iddon GBR Buildbase Suzuki 14 laps

The group behind were hard at battle again with Leon Haslam making his move for the front count again for his second fourth of the day for VisionTrack Kawasaki.

Rory Skinner was fifth again too, after moving up the inside of Haslam earlier in the race. Keeping Andrew Irwin behind before Peter Hickman passed him late in the race, fifth was enough to see the Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki rider become the third rider confirmed for the showdown.

After a race filled with moves on each other Peter Hickman bounced back from dropping to ninth on the first lap to set the fastest lap of the race and bite back for sixth. SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad rider Irwintook the chequered flag seventh.

Glenn Irwin bridged the gap to his brother but couldn’t find a way through so finished eighth as top Honda.

Jason O’Halloran once again dropped through the field like a stone, ninth at the line, just ahead of his McAMS team-mate, reigning champion Tarran Mackenzie, who made up seven positions on his grid placing for a top ten finish at a track he does not favour.

Josh Brookes was a much improved eleventh for MCE Ducati.

A weekend to forget for Lee Jackson

Local rider Lee Jackson continued his meet of ups and downs. Following his crash in race one and comeback from 27th to 14th in race two, The Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki rider made a jump start in race three, resulting in a ten second penalty being added to his time.

On track Jackson was at the back of the group that were fighting for fourth, just behind Irwin who finished eighth, but with the penalty added he finished twelfth, having looked assured to make it to the showdown this weekend after a solid season.

Race One (sprint) result:

1: Bradley Ray

2: Rory Skinner

3: Danny Buchan

Race Two:

1: Danny Buchan

2: Bradley Ray

3: Tommy Bridewell

2021 at Cadwell Park

Race One (sprint): Peter Hickman

Race Two: Peter Hickman

Race Three: Jason O’Halloran

Round Six (Thruxton)

Race One (sprint): Jason O’Halloran

Race Two: Jason O’Halloran

Race Three: Tarran Mackenzie

The final points on offer went to Ryan Vickers (FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports) in 13th , Danny Kent (Buildbase Suzuki) in 14th and Takumi Takahashi (Honda Racing) in 15th .

Kyle Ryde was out of the points in 16th on the second Rich Energy OMG Yamaha, after a poor run of form he remains eighth overall, but he now has just a 14 point advantage over race winner Danny Buchan.

Tom Neave ran over the grass right at the start of the race, he finished 19th for Honda Racing.

Leon Jeacock, Chrissy Rouse and Christian Iddon all crashed out over the course of the 18 laps.

Championship standings after race three

Bradley Ray now leads overall with 372 points, with Jason O’Halloran now second with 359. The Australian remains ahead on podium points despite not picking any up at Cadwell Park while Ray bridged the gap with a win and two second places - O’Halloran has 48 and Ray two less.

Rory Skinner remains third but now guaranteed a seat in the Showdown. Team-mate Lee Jackson will have to wait until Snetterton after his off form weekend.