2022 British Superbikes Snetterton- Race Results (1)

Bradley Ray quickly worked his way to the front to dominate another sprint race to get the racing action started at Snetterton, round eight of the championship.

The Rich Energy OMG rider was sat in fifth on the grid but only needed a couple of corners to cut his way to the front of the pack, with team-mate Kyle Ryde settling in behind after a brief moment leading.

Once in front Ray never looked back, pulling out an almost four second advantage at one point to ease over the line by 2.437s while looking round to see who was behind, only to see clear track.

British Superbike Snetterton - Race Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Bradley Ray GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha 22m37.386s 2 Tarran Mackenzie GBR McAMS Yamaha +2.437s 3 Kyle Ryde GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha +4.474s 4 Christian Iddon GBR Buildbase Suzuki +4.894s 5 Leon Haslam GBR Visiontrack Kawasaki +8.353s 6 Lee Jackson GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki +9.264s 7 Tom Sykes GBR MCE Ducati +10.146s 8 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW +11.412s 9 Glenn Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK +12.713s 10 Danny Kent GBR Buildbase Suzuki +13.273s 11 Takumi Takahashi JAP Honda Racing UK +13.461s 12 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha +13.507s 13 Josh Brookes AUS MCE Ducati +13.685s 14 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK +21.494s 15 Storm Stacey GBR Team LKQ Euro Parts Kawasaki +24.794s 16 Ryo Mizuno JAP Honda Racing UK +32.913s 17 Leon Jeacock GBR Specsavers Suzuki +33.276s 18 Liam Delves GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +52.250s 19 Tommy Bridewell GBR Oxford Products Racing Ducati +59.070s 20 Andrew Irwin GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad 10 laps 21 Chrissy Rouse GBR Crowe Performance BMW 6 laps 22 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki 5 laps 23 Danny Buchan GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad 0 laps 24 Josh Owens GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki 0 laps 25 Ryan Vickers GBR FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports 0 laps 26 Luke Mossey GBR IForce Lloyd & Jones BMW DNS 27 Rory Skinner GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki DNS

The championship leader did not have everything go his way out front - he experienced gear shift issues so went manual and pushed on to win the race.

Second place changed hands several times over the course of the race. Ryde fell back for a spell as a string of riders passed him. Christian Iddon then had a while in second after claiming pole in a very wet qualifying session.

Tommy Bridewell was holding the position when his Oxford Products Ducati had an electrical issue and his bike slowed to a halt. After restarting he finished 19th.

While all the drama unfolded, defending champion Tarran Mackenzie had been working his way back through the pack after a poor start - leaving him perfectly placed to claim second on the McAMS bike for another Yamaha 1-2.

The final podium spot went to another Yamaha as Ryde staged his own comeback. Performing when necessary, his podium and championship points came at the right time when the pressure is on for the final Showdown slot, currently held by the OMG Energy rider.

Iddon tried to hold position for what would have been his first podium of the season but had to settle for a close fourth for Buildbase Suzuki.

Leon Haslam had qualified 21st but was 19th on the grid thanks to a pair of non-starters ahead. Immediately trying to make up for his qualifying woes, the VisionTrack Kawasaki rider had already made it to tenth by the end of lap one. Some smooth overtaking and a little good fortune as riders ahead exited the race saw him all the way to fifth by the chequered flag.

Haslam was a good second ahead of Lee Jackson, who also picked up positions for sixth, which saw the Cheshire Holdings FS-3 Kawasaki rider confirmed in the showdown, along with ninth placed Glenn Irwin for Honda racing.

Crossing the finish ahead of the #2 were seventh placed tom Sykes on the MCE Ducati, and Peter Hickman in eighth for FHO Racing BMW, both the highest placing riders for their respective manufacturers.

Danny Kent was almost a second adrift of Irwin , completing the top ten for Buildbase Suzuki.

Takumi Takahashi was close company for the former Moto3 man in eleventh for Honda, while Jason O’Halloran, who had made it all the way into the top ten after qualifying 19th (17th on the grid), was then raced back to twelfth on the second McAMS entry, enduring the kind of day that makes having already guaranteed his showdown spot a relief.

The remaining points in the race went to Josh Brookes (MCE Ducati) in 13th, Tom Neave, who started at the back of the grid after not setting a time in qualifying in 14th for Honda racing and Storm Stacy (Team LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki) in 15th.

Andy Irwin cut a frustrated figure after he pushed to make an overtake and sat up. Ridinig onto the grass he had little chance of saving his fall, which came with just over one lap remaining. Irwin was fifth at the time for Synetiq BMW Motorrad.

Equally upset was Danny Buchan. Still on a high after his double win at Cadwell Park had brought a glimmer of Showdown hope, his chances took a blow when, trying to make up from starting 14t on the grid, he was involved in a three-way pile up in the gravel with Josh Owens and local rider Ryan Vickers. Vickers sustained a concussion in the accident and has been withdrawn from the remainder of the race weekend.

Chrissy Rouse, and Dean Harrison also failed to go the distance.

Rory Skinner out before race start

Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki announced between sessions that following hos crash in qualifying that Rory Skinner would take no further part in Saturday’s action, having been declared unfit to ride. The #11 is due to be reassessed in the morning following some physiotherapy on his neck injuries and rest so has not been ruled out of the entire race weekend, just the sprint race at it stands.

Luke Mossey (iForce Lloyd & Jones BMW) was also unable to start after aggravating his old shoulder injury and is out for the rest of the weekend.

Snetterton Statistics

Qualifying:

1:Christian Iddon (1m 54.591s)

2:Kyle Ryde

3:Tommy Bridewell

BSB Snetterton Lap Record - 2017 Shane Byrne (Ducati) 1m 47.143s

2021 at Snetterton

Qualifying:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Jason O’Halloran

3: Tarran Mackenzie

Race One (sprint): Tarran Mackenzie

Race Two: Jason O’Halloran

Race Three: Tarran Mackenzie

Round Six Results (Thruxton)

Qualifying (superpole format):

1: Bradley Ray

2: Rory Skinner

3: Lee Jackson

Race One (sprint): Bradley Ray

Race Two: Danny Buchan

Race Three: Danny Buchan

Where does that leave the championship?

Bradley Ray now leads the standings with a total of 397 points, 34 ahead of Jason O’Halloran. Skinner remains third overall despite not taking part. Fourth and fifth placed Lee Jackson and Gleen Irwin are now confirmrd as Showdown participants.

Second place sees Tarran Mackenzie move into sixth, as Tommy Bridewell failed to score any points after his bike issue. Kyle Ryde remains eighth but now with a 30 point advantage over ninth placed Danny Buchan after his DNF. He has his own ten point gap back to Leon Haslam wn=ho moves into tenth after his fifth place finish.

Ray holds the most ppodium points with 51m O’Halloran is just behind on 48. Skinner remains on 9 and Jackson on 14. Glenn Irwins tally is still 16, however Tarran Mackenzie moves his tally onto 27, and Ryde now has 30. seventh placed Tommy Bridewell did not improve on his total of 7.